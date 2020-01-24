IRS: Don’t Rush To Take 2020 IRA RMDs, You Might Not Have To

Notice 2020-06, the IRS says that financial institutions have until April 15 to notify certain account holders that no RMD is due for 2020. If they sent out incorrect letters of instruction to customers, it’s okay as long as they send out corrected letters by April 15.

The Internal Revenue Service is giving financial institutions a break when it comes to notifying retirement account holders about the new rules for taking required payouts known as RMDs. In Notice 2020-06, the IRS says that financial institutions have until April 15 to notify certain account holders that no RMD is due for 2020. If they sent out incorrect letters of instruction to customers, it’s okay as long as they send out corrected letters by April 15.

If you’re over 70 or help a parent over 70 with their finances, you know you must deal with RMDs. Seriously. If you fail to take a required payout, the IRS penalty is 50% of the amount you failed to take out. January is the time of year when retirement plan administrators send out letters to retirement account holders of a certain age reminding them to take the annual distributions. Watch out: Some of the letters might be going out with the wrong information.

The confusion comes because of the SECURE ACT which was passed in late December that changed RMD rules. One of the changes was to change the age triggering RMDs from 70 ½ to 72. That means that the new required beginning date to take RMDs for an IRA owner is April 1 of the calendar year following the calendar year in which the individual attains age 72, rather than April 1 of the calendar year following the calendar year in which the individual attains age 70½. The new rules went into effect as of Jan. 1, 2020.

Here’s what you need to know.

If you reached age 70 ½ in 2019 and have not yet taken your 2019 RMD, you’re still required to take the 2019 RMD by April 1, 2020 (the 2019 RMD amount is based on your account balance as of 12/31/2018). You’ll also have to take out a 2020 RMD by December 31, 2020 (that RMD amount is based on your account balance as of 12/31/2020). Report RMDs taken in 2020 on your 2020 tax return (that you file in 2021).

If you reach age 70 ½ in 2020, you will have no RMD for 2020.

What if, knowing you turn 70 ½ this year, you jumped the gun and already took a partial or full RMD for 2020? Help is on its way. The Notice says that the Treasury Department and the IRS are still trying to figure out what to do if a distribution to a retirement account owner who turns 70 ½ in 2020 was treated as an RMD. Stay tuned.