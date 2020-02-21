Is It Safe Yet To Believe In San Diego State?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 26: Malachi Flynn #22 of the San Diego State Aztecs drives to the … [+] basket against Cheikh Mbacke Diong #34 of the UNLV Rebels during their game at the Thomas & Mack Center on January 26, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aztecs defeated the Rebels 71-67. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jay Bilas, who seems to know more about college basketball than the next 10 TV analysts combined, believes in the San Diego State Aztecs.

So why shouldn’t the rest of us?

“San Diego State is legit,” Bilas, the ESPN commentator and former Duke player and assistant coach, said this week during an appearance on San Diego’s 97.3 The Fan. “They are really, really good.”

In this year without a super team from one of the major men’s conferences, could it be time to take the Aztecs seriously? At 26-0 heading into Saturday’s home game with UNLV, San Diego State has a firm grip on the top spot in the NCAA’s NET rankings, which takes into account game results and location, strength of schedule, scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game) and net offensive and defensive efficiency.

With six more wins – three to close out the regular season, then three more at the Mountain West Conference tournament in Las Vegas next month – coach Brian Dutcher’s mystery club would become the first team since Kentucky in 2014-15 to carry a perfect record into the NCAA Tournament.

Those Wildcats reached 38-0 before falling to Wisconsin at the Final Four. Could the Aztecs join them in at least making it that far?

History is against them.

SYRACUSE, NY – DECEMBER 17: ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas looks on during a halftime … [+] presentation to honor former Syracuse Orange player Pearl Washington against the Georgetown Hoyas at the Carrier Dome on December 17, 2016 in Syracuse, New York. Georgetown defeated Syracuse 78-71. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Since moving up to Division I half a century ago, San Diego State has qualified for the NCAA Tournament a dozen times but has yet to make it past the Sweet 16. Both of those runs came under Steve Fisher in the past decade: a 34-3 team in 2010-11 that started 27-1 before falling to eventual national champion Connecticut and a 31-5 edition three years later that lost to Arizona, the top seed in the West Region.

Among the 23 schools with more all-time NCAA trips without reaching the Final Four, Mountain West rival Brigham Young University tops the list with 29 fruitless visits. UNLV was still in its Big West period during its heyday under coach Jerry Tarkanian, which ended in the early 1990s.

Certain contemporary indicators are troublesome as well – 62nd in rebounding rate, 40th in free-throw percentage and just one other Mountain West team (Utah State) in the top 81 of the NET rankings — which may be why DraftKings still lists the Aztecs at plus-2000 (or 20-to-1) to win it all.

That puts them behind the likes of Gonzaga, Kansas, Baylor, Duke, Maryland, Louisville and Dayton, the Flyers (24-2) being the Midwestern version of the Aztecs, only with a sure-fire lottery pick in Obi Toppin.

If we’re just talking Final Four, DraftKings’ team futures lists the Aztecs 13th at plus-450 (4.5 to 1), behind the likes of Villanova, Oregon, Michigan State, Kentucky and Florida State.

Such skepticism only figures to grow if the Aztecs stumble between now and Selection Sunday on March 15. Even Bilas questioned their interior depth and noted any sort of foul trouble to leading rebounder Yanni Wetzell, the 6-10 graduate transfer from New Zealand by way of St. Mary’s and Vanderbilt, would be a problem.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO – JANUARY 29: Head coach Brian Dutcher of the San Diego State Aztecs … [+] gestures during his team’s game against the New Mexico Lobos at Dreamstyle Arena – The Pit on January 29, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Aztecs defeated the Lobos 85-57. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Getty Images

“I do think it’s a vulnerability on a team that hasn’t shown very many,” said Bilas, who considers scoring point guard Malachi Flynn, the Washington State transfer, an NBA lock.

Bilas added he couldn’t “imagine a scenario” in which even a one-loss Aztecs team would be denied a No. 1 seed in one of four regions at the NCAA Tournament.

That would only increase the spotlight on a mystery team trying to buck half a century’s worth of program history.

Mike Berardino is a freelance writer based in South Bend, Ind. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Source