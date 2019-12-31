Is The Dyson Airwrap Worth $549?

Dyson Airwrap Unboxed

As you get ready for this evening’s festivities (most likely a “Roaring ’20s” themed shindig which has necessitated the purchase of a flapper dress and a long-skinny cigarette holder), you’re probably glancing at your hair styling kit and thinking “Two strips of flat, heated metal and flimsy metal clamps? Isn’t it nearly 2020? Shouldn’t we have robots that do this by now?”

Well, styling robots are still a ways off, but if you’re looking for an upgrade to your kit, the Dyson Airwrap is a tempting purchase.

What Is It?

The Dyson Airwrap does the job of three different styling tools. It’s a hair dryer, smoother, and curler. But it does it all with the power of Dyson’s patented digital motor (a V9 in this case) instead of the extreme heat most stylers use.

The Airwrap comes in an attractive leather case that holds the wand itself, plus a pre-styling dryer, two 1. 2“ Airwrap barrels for voluminous curls, two 1. 6” Airwrap barrels for loose curls, a firm smoothing brush, a soft smoothing brush, and a volume brush. There’s also a non-slip mat for you to set things on so that they don’t go skidding off your dresser.

Go on…

If you’ve used the Dyson Supersonic, you know that Dyson has been able to do something special in regards to hair care. With extreme air velocity, you can take care of your hair without having to cook it. But you still have to do the ol’ 1-2-3 combo of blowdrying while brushing out your hair, then styling it. The Airwrap takes all of those elements and combines them into a single device.

Attachments click on easily and the controls are intuitive, both in their placement and their usage. The wand feels balanced as well, important when you’re going to be holding it for a long time (more on that in a bit). The overengineered cable (as all Dyson cables are) is on a swivel so that it won’t get in your way as you move it around your head.

Air flows through the smoothing or volumizing attachments of the Airwrap, allowing you to do one or the other while drying your hair, eliminating the need to use a separate brush.

If you’re looking for curls, then you use the curling attachments. Your hair wraps around the attachment automatically (via the Coanda effect) and you move the wand towards your head (without twisting). Then you blast the curl with cool air right at the end to set it.

But Does It Really Work?

If you think it sounds too easy, you’re right. This being a Dyson machine, there are, of course, extra steps and considerations that you might not realize before you unbox your Airwrap.

First, your hair needs to be slightly damp. Not dripping. Not wet. Not even damp but slightly so. Luckily, there’s the pre-styling dryer head included so that you can dry your hair accordingly.

Second, if you’re looking to create curls, you need to section off your hair or be able to grab precision sections of your luxurious mane. For the Coanda effect to work on the Airwrap barrels, you can’t grab a large portion of hair at a time. So have some hairpins handy to avoid overloading the barrel.

If this sounds like a lot of work, it is. However, the Airwrap achieves its mission of styling without extreme heat. There’s no “burnt hair smell” that usually comes with prepping for a night on the town, but you have to be willing to work carefully and slowly. The smoothing and volumizing brushes are much less labor-intensive and are super-convenient.

The other advantage of using the Airwrap is that you don’t have to rely on hairspray to set your look. The cold air blast might not have the all-day-hold of a chemical hairspray, but it will certainly last through the evening. Breathing in less fumes is always a plus in my book.

Is It Worth It?

At $549, the Dyson Airwrap isn’t cheap. In fact, compared to a standard hair dryer and a styling brush it’s crazy expensive. If you’re looking at this, then it’s likely you have the money required, but do you have the time necessary to relearn your hair routine? Are you willing to commit more time to your hair instead of less?

If you you said yes to both, the Airwrap will give you healthier hair (and a healthier home environment) as a return on your investment.

