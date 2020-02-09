Is The XFL’s Kickoff Safer For Athletes?

new XFL differs greatly from its same-named counterpart and in many ways from the NFL and college games.

The new XFL officially began Saturday afternoon, kicking off for the first time since the old XFL hung up its cleats nearly 20 years ago. The new XFL differs greatly from its same-named counterpart and in many ways from the NFL and college games.

One of the ways in which the XFL deviates significantly from the NFL and college is how it handles kickoffs. Forever one of the most exciting – and dangerous – plays in all of football, the existence of the kickoff has been a popular topic of debate for many years. The NFL changed its rules regarding kickoffs prior to the 2011 season, in which the league moved the ball from the defending team’s 30-yard line to their 35-yard line in an attempt to encourage more touchbacks and decrease the amount of injuries, specifically concussions.

The results were stark and immediate, with the concussion rate dropping 40% during the 2011 season, according to the New York Times. Another “tweak” adopted later required that all members of the kicking team – minus the kicker, obviously – remain stationary until the ball is kicked; after the conclusion of the 2018 season, the NFL’s executive vice president of health and safety Jeff Miller attributed, at least in part, a further decrease in concussion rate by 29% compared to the 2017 season due to this new rule. In all, a total of 224 concussions occurred during the 2019 NFL season – both in games and practices – though how many occurred specifically during kickoffs is unknown; a study published in the American Journal of Sports Medicine in 2018 reported that 21% (approximately 109 of 518) of all concussions suffered during the 2015 and 2016 NFL seasons occurred during punts or kickoffs.

The XFL, however, put a new twist on the kickoff in an attempt to maximize player safety while maintaining the exciting nature of the play. In the XFL, the kicking and receiving teams align themselves parallel to each other on the receiving team’s 35- and 30-yard lines, respectively. The kicker boots the ball from the defending team’s 30-yard line and the ball must travel in the air past the receiving team’s 20-yard line. Neither team is allowed to move until the receiving team catches the ball or until three seconds after the ball touches the ground have elapsed.

The XFL has rationalized this decision stating that their kickoff rules “will encourage more kick returns while making the play less dangerous by eliminating the 30-yard sprint to collision.” While there is an obvious lack of data points at this time – only two games have been officially played as of this writing – the reasoning behind the XFL’s kickoff rules make logical sense. One of the best ways to cut down on concussion occurrence is to reduce the amount of high-impact collisions, and the XFL’s rules will do just that.

Concussions in football are inevitable; they’re an unfortunate by-product of the physical nature of the game. But the kickoff rules implemented by the XFL should feasibly reduce the amount of concussions suffered amongst its athletes, while keeping the game fun and exciting. Regardless of how the XFL’s inaugural season goes, the NFL may be wise to keep a close eye on the success of their counterpart’s kickoff rules.