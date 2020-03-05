Is This The Right Time For Arsenal To Sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 27: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal FC looks on … [+] during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on February 27, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Getty Images

Signed to score goals, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has certainly fulfilled that brief as an Arsenal player over the past two years. Only Mohamed Salah (50) has scored more Premier League goals than the Gabon striker (49) since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium in January 2018, underlining his status as one of European football’s dependable goal-getters at this moment in time.

And yet Aubameyang’s future as a Gunners player is far from secure. The 30-year-old’s current contract will expire in the summer of 2021 and so both player and club are approaching something of a crossroads. If Arsenal are unable to convince their top scorer to put pen to paper on a new deal they could see him leave for nothing at the end of next season.

Mikel Arteta has no intention of letting that happen, revealing on Thursday that talks with Aubameyang will commence before the end of the 2019/20 campaign. “We will have to do that at some stage before the end of the season for sure and we will see the intentions we have. His intentions [too],” the Spaniard said. “Where we are sitting [in the league table] in that moment. It’s difficult to predict that context right now. For me it is very easy: I want to keep him under any circumstances.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 23: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal scores his team’s second goal … [+] past Jordan Pickford of Everton during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Of course, Arsenal are a better team with Aubameyang on the pitch. This is a player that has scored 61 goals in 96 appearances for the Gunners, a player who often sets the tone for others around him. But it was notable that Arteta didn’t fully commit to the notion that the North London club will automatically offer the striker a contract extension.

Under the current ownership, Arsenal are not funded like some of their rivals are in the transfer market. They can and will spend big, but only if a deal is structured over a number of years – see last summer’s £72 million move for Nicolas Pepe. Even then, they cannot spend in the same way that Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and even Chelsea can.

This will surely be a factor in Arsenal’s decision on Aubameyang. This coming summer will represent their last chance to collect a big fee for the striker with Barcelona and Real Madrid both reportedly monitoring the Gabon international. Arsenal paid a then club record fee of £56 million to sign Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund two years ago. They would surely make that back, and maybe even some more, were they to sell him on this summer.

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND – JANUARY 20: Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta talks to Alex Lacazette during a … [+] training session at London Colney on January 20, 2020 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal FC via Getty Images

In Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal boast two of the best centre forwards in the Premier League right now. Of course, the latter has struggled for form recently, but the finishing instincts have never left the French international. Lacazette will come good again as Arteta shapes his team. The Gunners also have Gabriel Martinelli, one of the breakthrough stars of this season.

The problem is that Arteta’s system doesn’t accommodate two out-and-out centre forwards and so Aubameyang’s exit, from a positional standpoint, wouldn’t be so painful. What’s more, his sale, which would feasibly earn the Gunners in excess of £60 million, would fund the much-needed strengthening of other areas of the squad.

Arteta will surely push for defensive reinforcements this summer, but having splurged £140 million in the transfer market last summer it’s unlikely that new players will come in without players going out. Aubameyang would raise the most funds to be ploughed back into the team. At 30 years old, this might be the right time to sell. If Arsenal truly wish to become master navigators of the transfer market, it’s these sort of decisions they will have to make.

