Is Your Company Using Artificial Intelligence To Transform An Industry? Nominations For The Forbes 2020 AI 50 List Are Now Open

written by Forbes March 17, 2020
Is AI core to growing your business?

Artificial intelligence technology is powering big changes across all industries, but it’s tough to separate out the companies with truly transformative applications from marketing hype. That’s why Forbes is compiling a list of promising startups that are emerging as leaders in this space. 

Is AI at the heart of what your company does, not just a driver for an auxiliary business or way to improve an existing product? We want to hear from you.

Nominations are now open for the second annual Forbes AI list, which seeks to highlight private companies that are applying artificial intelligence to solve problems in innovative ways.

Forbes, in partnership with Sequoia Capital and Meritech Capital, will evaluate hundreds of companies based on metrics including revenue, growth and valuation, with a panel of experts weighing in on how innovative and mission-critical each company’s use of AI is (versus buzzwords thrown onto a slide-deck).

We welcome any U.S.-based private company to apply by filling out this form by Friday, April 10. The number of nominations won’t influence our selection, so stick to just one per company, please.

We look forward to hearing from you!

