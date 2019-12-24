‘It Chapter Two’ 4K Blu-ray Review: Fears Of A Clown

The Film

Although director Andy Muschietti tries mighty hard with It Chapter Two to recapture the glories of his excellent first chapter, Pennywise’s second movie outing only seldom hits the same heights.

The suitably grim and brutal opening scene sets a decent early tone, suggesting that everyone’s favorite killer clown has returned after his 27 year hiatus with an even more gleefully misanthropic attitude than he had before. Sadly, though, while the rest of the (170-minute!) film rips along at a decent pace and is seldom less than entertaining, any given scene has around a 50-50 chance of coming off more ridiculous than scary.

Some of the daft stuff is down to the arguably unfilmable nature of the second half of Stephen King’s novel. But some of it’s also down to a few bizarrely poor special effects, some unexpectedly silly creature designs, and the way the book’s structure makes it hard to just cut out key moments that just don’t work on film.

Where the film works, though, it really does work well. Two sections where Pennywise hunts children at a baseball game and in a hall of mirrors are hard-to-watch disturbing, and the sequence where Beverly and Ben find themselves drowning in a blood-filled toilet cubicle and soil-filled den respectively throws in some clever brain-bending spatial distortions to really mess with your head.

The sequences going back to the original children are also generally effective, and the well-cast grown-up versions of the Losers do pretty well with what they’ve got to work with.

Even the final fight of Chapter Two come over as almost – though I do stress almost – slightly less than absolutely bat-shit crazy. Thanks in no small part to the excellent groundwork laid during the fight at the end of the first film.

In the end, though, no amount of clever link edits and innovative score/sound effect ‘carry overs’ by Muschietti can stop It Chapter Two’s weaker moments from throwing you unceremoniously out of Derry’s creepy world. And having been thrown out once, you never get back into it quite as deeply as you did the first time round.

Release Details

Studio: Warner Bros

What you get: Region-free 4K Blu-ray, Region A/B/C HD Blu-ray, Movies Anywhere code

Extra features: Director’s commentary; Two extensive making-of documentaries (one for each It movie); Featurette on the evolution of Pennywise; Featurette on the adult part casting; Featurette on Stephen King’s inspirations and appearance in the film

HDR formats: HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

MAX Light Level/Max Frame Average Light Level: Not provided

Best soundtrack option: Dolby Atmos

Key kit used for this review: Panasonic 65GZ1500, Samsung 65Q90R, Panasonic UB820, Oppo 205

Picture Quality

It seems It Chapter Two was shot digitally at a mix of 2.8 and 3.4K resolutions, and only received a 2K Digital Intermediate for its cinema release. So there isn’t anything truly 4K going on here (which may be a blessing in some ways given the less-than-inspiring look of some of the special effects).

With that in mind, though, the picture quality of the It Chapter Two 4K Blu-ray is startlingly good.

Detail levels, in particular, look miles better than they do on the HD Blu-ray – even though that HD Blu-ray is itself no slouch in the picture quality department.

The 4K difference is especially visible with outdoor shots of the woods and fields surrounding Derry, but can also be seen in a much more forensic look to skin and a generally greatly enhanced sense of solidity and depth.

I guess a native 4K shoot and DI could have resulted in more clarity and detail still, but this is very much another in a growing list of titles that prove that pro-grade upscaling can yield remarkably effective results. In fact, the only issue I have with the sharpness of the 4K image is that it emphasizes the relative lack of detail in some of the digital effects.

It’s interesting to note that the It Chapter Two 4K transfer features the most wide-ranging bit-rate I’ve seen on a 4K Blu-ray to date. During dark scenes it routinely averages more than 80Mbps, peaking at just under 100Mbps, yet during some brighter, relatively static shots it can get as low as 20Mbps.

Given how consistently excellent the results look (despite the lack of native 4K source material), it seems that this sort of intensive bit-rate manipulation might be the best way to get the best quality from such a long film. Though the fact that the film uses a BD-100 disc rather than a BD-50 one probably doesn’t do its picture quality any harm, either.

The It Chapter Two transfer also makes fantastically aggressive use of 4K Blu-ray’s HDR and wide colour features. The HDR consistently combines stunningly high peak brightness levels with inky blacks – as you can see right from the start, during the opening night-time fairground sequence. The colorful lights of the fairground stand out spectacularly against the dark skies, giving the imagery an energy and realism way beyond that offered up by the SDR HD Blu-ray.

The shots looking back at the fair as the couple get beaten up on a nearby bridge also show off the extra detail in the 4K images, as each light appears with much more definition and clarity.

The HDR work in It Chapter Two, though, isn’t just dialled up for ‘showcase’ moments like the fairground one I just described. It’s ingrained into every shot. So it helps to uncover more shadow detail in dark scenes, it enhances the sense of space in interiors (especially effectively in Bill’s grim fairground experience), and it spectacularly enhances the difference between the deliberately hyper-bright Derry daytime sequences and Pennywise’s dark world.

The extra control and range of light plays into the 4K Blu-ray’s color, too. Pennywise’s glowing eyes and creepy make up look more intense; the hues of Derry’s deceptively gaudy streets and parks look more over-compensatingly excessive; blood looks more, well, bloody; and best of all, Muschietti’s consistently bold use of color themes and stylized lighting is much more impactful.

As if all this wasn’t already enough to persuade you to step up to the 4K Blu-ray over the HD one, Warners has also managed to deliver the film in both the HDR10+ and Dolby Vision dynamic HDR formats. These provide extra scene by scene image data to help TVs optimize their HDR playback, and prove especially helpful on a film with as much variance in light and color as It Chapter Two.

So long as some of the biggest TV brands seem set on continuing to only support one dynamic HDR format or the other, rather than both, it will always be great to find 4K BD titles prepared to sidestep the industry politics by offering both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision on a single 4K platter.

One final note to add here is that the disc doesn’t provide maximum peak brightness or maximum frame average light levels. But the provided metadata does show that the film was mastered on a 4,000 nit screen.

Sound Quality

The Dolby Atmos soundtrack found on both the HD and 4K Blu-rays joins the masterful mix found on the first It film in providing a (literally) massive showcase for what Dolby’s object-based format can do.

The score, for instance, is consistently and aggressively mixed across all the Atmos channels, and often creeps surreptitiously into those channels with brilliant effectiveness, subtly adding menace without drawing attention to itself.

The score isn’t just about subtlety, though; it’s just as capable of building and building into a truly monstrous racket for the big climactic moments that are It’s soundtrack trademark.

The It Chapter Two soundtrack also goes from zero to 100 more powerfully and effectively than any other 4K Blu-ray soundtrack I can think of – bar the original It release, of course.

Chapter Two also continues the theme established in ‘Chapter One’ of being really quite innovative with its use of sound. Check out, for instance, the way a musical tone is blended in with the blood drops that wake Beverly up at 18:47. I also love the way the score’s distinctive climactic synth drone sometimes take a long time to ebb away through the rears, helping sometimes jarring edits feel more connected, and carrying over atmosphere between scenes.

The Atmos mix gives you more appreciation for the inventive use of percussion during some of the big moments too, as the pounding drums explode forwards and upwards into your room.

Bass is heavy and consistent – though if I was being picky it’s used more effectively for underpinning the score and climactic ‘surges’ than it is for adding heft to big impacts such as those you’d expect to hear from the [SPOILER ALERT] legs of the giant Pennywise creature that appears in the film’s big finale.

Alongside the bombast is plenty of subtle detailing. As the rain pours down in one early sequence, for instance, you feel like you can hear individual drops coming down from above and impacting the pavement below. Then there’s stuff like the immaculately mixed background tinkling of the easy listening music when Eddie visits the chemist’s, and some eerily exaggerated off-screen effects during some of the suspense build ups. Especially Bill’s run-in with Pennywise in the fairground.

The way you can hear an impressive amount of layering and detail in the loudest moments due to the mix’s fidelity and detailed use of height effects makes these moments far more effective and impactful than they would be if they just sounded like a muddy, harsh dirge.

Height effects are used throughout the film for both cocooning you in atmosphere and delineating specific effects – such as in the sequence where Pennywise floats above the park, and where a young Bowers sees a red balloon floating above him as he’s arrested. The score physically rises here, too, as well as swelling in volume. The final scenes in It’s home cavern also contain lots of height channel goodness.

Dialogue always sounds clear yet credibly contextualized – no matter what sort of audio maelstrom might be going on at the same time. This is actually a very difficult thing to achieve consistently with a mix as varied and full-on as It Chapter Two’s, but it’s handled immaculately.

I don’t think It Chapter Two’s soundtrack is quite as brilliant as Chapter One’s. It’s a bit more all or nothing for one thing, with less subtle moments and seemingly less time to help build scenes (despite the film’s long running time). This is particularly evident in the final battle of Chapter Two, which is essentially a non-stop 30-minute audio assault compared with the creepier ebb and flow of the exploration of It’s house at the end of Chapter One.

The score, too, seems a little over-used this time round – as if the filmmakers realised that they need to throw it in a bit more to try and paper over some of the film’s flimsier scenes.

Overall, though, It Chapter Two’s Dolby Atmos audio hugely enhances your enjoyment of the film and the impact of its big moments, making it another demo-grade effort.

Extra features

Warners has come up with a pretty decent set of extras for It Chapter Two’s disc release. The only one found on the 4K disc, though, is a feature length commentary track by director Andy Muschietti.

This is pretty enjoyable, covering in an amiable, laconic style all your favorite aspects of the filmmaking process, from casting and locations through to how and why some of the scenes were shot the way they were.

The rest of the extras are provided on a separate, dedicated Blu-ray disc, and kick off with The Summers Of It. These are two excellent 35-minute ‘making of’ documentaries, one for each It film, structured around interviews with key cast and crew, but taking in everything from casting videos to special effects, make up, location scouting, and discussions of King’s source material.

The first one is particularly good as it focuses more on the child actors who did such a brilliant job of giving both films their heart. Both, though, are beautifully structured and shouldn’t be missed.

Next up is a 10-minute featurette, Pennywise Lives Again. As its name suggests, this is a look specifically at how the filmmakers and Bill Skarsgard evolved Pennywise for the second film. Packed as it is with interesting interviews (including input from Stephen King) and all sorts of special effects and behind the scenes footage, it’s well worth watching even if you’ve already gone through the two previous documentaries.

The Meeting Of The Losers’ Club Has Officially Begun (08:12) looks more in-depth at the casting of the adult characters, while wrapping things up is a six-minute featurette, In Search Of The Deadlights, which looks at some of Stephen King’s influences for his book, and his cameo in Chapter Two.

Verdict

While It Chapter Two falls well short of the taut excellence of the first It movie, it still boasts a few memorable set pieces and keeps you entertained for most of its lengthy running time.

It also enjoys an excellent 4K Blu-ray transfer that combines strikingly good picture quality for a 2K upscale with an imaginative and memorably aggressive Dolby Atmos audio mix.

