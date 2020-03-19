Italian Designer Debuts First-Ever Hawaiian Collaboration

The pool promises to be among the most appealing features of The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, … [+] Honolulu, set to open in 2023.

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu

Luxury branded residences are becoming increasingly prevalent in the world’s most sophisticated urban areas. While a beautiful home in a coveted enclave is still a status symbol, discerning buyers are increasingly seeking out the additional sense of prestige that accompanies ownership of a branded residence. Hundreds exist worldwide, most in Asia and North America, but Europe is coming on strong. Some bear luxury clothing and automobile branding, but the majority of branded residences – four in five – display imprimaturs of luxury hotels. The latest example has resulted from Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s much anticipated return to Honolulu after a more than dozen-year leave from that Hawaiian hub.

In step with the capital city’s renaissance, the company has chosen to launch The Mandarin Oriental Hotel & Residences, Honolulu. The ultra-luxury, five-star mixed-use residential and hospitality tower features just 99 residences and 125 hotel rooms.

The development’s residences, priced from $2 to $35 million, are targeted at Hawaiian buyers and those emanating from the continental U.S., Asia, Canada and even Europe. The Residences are scheduled for completion in mid 2023.

Among the most noteworthy aspects of the development is the design collaboration with Milan-based designer Molteni&C|Dada, feted as the “Lambroghini of kitchen design.” The collaboration represents the first time the legendary Italian designer will showcase work on the Hawaiian islands.

In Waikiki’s heart

Those interested in purchasing at the Residences are now able to tour the recently-unveiled Residence Gallery in Ala Moana to glimpse the inspired, 100-percent-Italian-made custom kitchens and baths. The Residence Gallery, designed by Los Angeles-based Dianna Wong Architecture + Interior Design, is a nearly 3,000-square-foot center in the heart of the Waikiki district.

The center incorporates interactive touch screens that allow users to experience in a virtual sense every facet of the building, through floor plans, renderings, views and fly-through videos. Visitors are also able to tour vignettes of the kitchens and bathrooms, the latter designed by Wong’s firm as well.

“As one of the world’s most influential tastemakers, Molteni&C|Dada is synonymous with sophistication and class, and stands for everything that the Mandarin Oriental brand represents,” says James Ratkovich, co-managing partner of Mana’olana Partners, the ownership entity of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel & Residences, Honolulu. “We are elated to welcome our future residents to the Residence Gallery to experience the true-to-life Molteni spaces.”

Global design’s evolution

“I recently built my own home, and in the search for kitchen designs, I ultimately selected a Molteni&C|Dada kitchen, one of the newest designs by Vincent Van Duysen,” says Wong, whose firm specializes in hospitality and corporate projects, and who introduced Molteni to Mandarin Oriental and Mana’olana Partners.

“If you think of fashion houses, you think of Dior or Chanel. In the same way one thinks of high-end Italian design, Molteni represents the evolution of global design, bringing a form of high fashion couture to interior design. With the Italian mindset, your modern kitchen is open and connected to your living room, each space organic and seamless.

“The cabinetry and stonework feature the most meticulous attention to detail. With the level of craftsmanship and incredible high-quality design, Italians treat their kitchens like heirlooms to be moved like furniture to each home.”

The aesthetic at first glance might seem simplified, but Wong believes good design tends to be deceptively simplistic and timeless. “This kitchen design embodies the new code for luxury. It is not ornate or formal, but embodies a more organic and relaxed lifestyle in a beautiful way,” she adds. “Imagine if all the elements you require to live well were conceived like the iPhone, a seamless blend of technology and design that is essential in your life. That is the forward-thinking vision we craft for each design for The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu.”

