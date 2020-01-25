Italian Soccer Club SS Lazio Demanded Fans Repay $55,000 Fine For Fascist Salutes, Racist Behavior

ROME, ITALY: Lazio Rome’s fans, with neo-nazi’s flags, celebrate the entrance of their players, 21 … [+] November 1999, during the derby AS Roma-Lazio Roma at the Olympic Stadium. AS Roma beat Lazio 4 goals to 1. Lazio will play against Omymique de Marseille in Champion’s league, 24 November 1999. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Last October, Italian soccer club SS Lazio were fined $22,000 by UEFA – European Soccer governing body – for breaking Article 14 of the Disciplinary Regulations.

During the Europa League match at the ‘Stadio Olimpico’ of Rome against French side Rennes, UEFA found Lazio’s fans guilty of racist behavior, as the supporters were caught on camera making fascist salutes from the stands.

Instead of paying the fine directly, the Italian club’s president Claudio Lotito decided to take a hard line, doing something relatively unusual in Italian soccer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the club was able to identify the 16 culprits through video footage and sent them individual letters demanding compensation for financial losses incurred by the club.

In the letter – dating January 20 – president Lotito requested approximately $3,500 payment per person over the sanction and additionally banned them from the stadium for three matches.

The economic damage was estimated to be “at least around $55,000” given that a section of the Stadio Olimpico was ordered closed for the next game, reducing income from ticket sales, Sky Sports Italy said.

The letter appeared in several news Italian news outlets and was confirmed to be authentic by the club, AFP reported.

It stated: “From the footage taken by UEFA and the consequent police investigation, it emerged that you are responsible for the sanction-able behavior and charges will be brought against you.

“Quite apart from the penal aspects of your behavior, this also inflicted serious economic damage on the club, which between missed ticket sales and the fine, counts for at least $55,000.

“On top of which, your behavior violated the obligations of the Code of Ethics in place for fans who, such as yourself, bought the ticket and therefore agreed to respect.”In the meantime, we inform you that the club has suspended your access to the Stadio Olimpico for the next three games.”

On one hand, some online critics have applauded the move, stressing that for the first time in Italian soccer, a club was able to single out the culprits, avoiding ineffective collective retaliation.

On the other hand, others have questioned whether a three-match suspension represents a sufficient punishment, suggesting that president Lotito should pursue legal action if the fans refuse to pay.

The Roman salute – a Nazi variant salutation – is considered an offensive right-wing gesture, which evokes fascism and racism.

SS Lazio is regularly in the news due to the racist conduct of some of their supporters. Earlier this month, the club was fined $22,000 over racist abuse some of its fans directed at Brescia forward Mario Balotelli.

Last year, the club was also fined $55,000 after supporters displayed stickers showing Holocaust victim Anne Frank dressed city rivals AS Roma’s jersey, along with anti-Semitic messages.

Racist incidents have blighted Italian soccer teams this season, including at Lazio’s rivals, FC Inter, where Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku was targeted with racial chants during matches.

