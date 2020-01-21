Italian Soccer Clubs Still Far Away From Europe’s Top – Deloitte Football Money League 2020

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo (7) celebrates after scoring his goal to make it 2-1 during the … [+] Serie A football match n.20 JUVENTUS – PARMA on January 19, 2020 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Piedmont, Italy. (Photo by Matteo Bottanelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Four Italian sides – Juventus, FC Inter, AS Roma and SSC Napoli – were featured in the top 20 highest-revenue-generating soccer clubs in the Deloitte Football Money League 2020 report published last week, alongside eight English, three German, three Spanish and two French clubs.

The annual ranking – now in its 23rd edition – analyzes the turnover of the largest soccer clubs in the world according to various factors.

Among these, the most important are matchday revenues (stadium tickets and hospitality), broadcasting and commercial revenues (among all, sponsorships and merchandising).

Serie A champions Juventus are yet again Italy’s richest club, making the cut for the top 10, gaining a position from the previous year in which they ranked 11th.

The team, property of the Italian Agnelli family, announced an annual revenue of $510 million, a 14% increase in comparison to last year’s turnover, which amounted to $439 million.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri are far away from the first five positions: Spanish champions Barcelona ranked first with $933 million, followed by Real Madrid ($833m), Premier League giant Manchester United ($789m) and German Bundesliga winner Bayern Munich, closing the top five with $732 million.

The second Italian club in the ranking is FC Inter, owned by Suning Holdings, China’s largest appliance retailers and e-commerce companies.

The Nerazzurri ranked in the 14th position with a total earning of $405 million, keeping the same position of the previous year despite a significant increase in revenues.

According to Deloitte, FC Inter turnover grew by 30% last year, representing the second-largest increase in the history of the club, mainly due to the participation in the UEFA Champions League, the most profitable soccer competition in Europe.

Failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League is indeed the main reason for AS Roma to lose a position, from 15th in 2019 to 16th in 2020.

The Giallorossi, owned by U.S. businessman James Pallotta, generated $256 million – 7% less than the previous year when they were defeated by Portuguese side Porto in UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Last but not least, SSC Napoli managed to make the cut for the top 20 with a $230 overall turnout. The newest figure represents a leap of $27 million, or around 13%, against its performance in 2017-18.

The biggest loser of Serie A is AC Milan, who failed to make it to the top 20 for the first time since the 2017/2018 season.

The club ranked 21st with total revenue of $229 million, a slight drop in comparison with the result achieved the previous season ($231), which allowed the team to make it to 18th place.

Although the report provides insightful information regarding the most important sources of revenue for the club, Deloitte did not take into account revenue generated through transfers.

And in a soccer league like Serie A player trading represents a vital asset of survival for many clubs, even the biggest ones.

A good example is Juventus: the Turin based team profited massively of the ‘Cristiano Ronaldo effect’ who alone has more Instagram followers than Real Madrid and Barcelona combined.

The arrival of talismanic Portuguese forward contributed undoubtedly to the increased Juventus’ commercial appeal, whose profit rose by 41% compared to last year.

As a matter of fact, in December 2018 Juventus renewed its technical partnership with German sportswear company Adidas for a minimum fixed fee of $448 million until 2026-27, which represents an additional yearly bonus of €15m from the sponsor.

Another sponsorship agreement renewal agreed with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) subsidiary Jeep in October 2019 secured the Bianconeri an extra $27.8 million a season through to the end of the 2020/21.

However, those lucrative deals might not be enough to save Juventus budget. According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, the Italian champions will need $175 million of capital gains from selling players by June to achieve a balanced budget.

Additionally, according to RMC Sport, Juventus are at risk of breaching Financial Fair Play parameters, with a 71% payroll to total revenue ratio that exceeds the required margin by 1%.

If the club does not sell some players they risk breaching Financial Fair Play parameters, a rule set by Europe soccer governing body UEFA to prevent clubs from over-spending more than they earn.

