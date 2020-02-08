It’s 2020 And Time For Holographic DJs To Take The Stage?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 25: Musician, DJ and record producer Steve Aoki performs at Calibash Las … [+] Vegas 2020. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Amid developing technology and environmental concerns, the potential for live holographic DJ performances is on the rise. Holographic performances have existed for several years now, but they were never used much for the living.

Previous hologram performances were focused on bringing deceased artists back to life. A hologram of Tupac went up at Coachella in 2012. A year later in 2013, a hologram of Michael Jackson performed at Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil. Shortly after in 2014, Jackson’s hologram went up again at the Billboard Music Awards.

Previously, holographic performances were mostly to bring back who could not perform. Now, however, some executives in the industry believe live holographic DJ performances could be the next thing, trickling down from bigger performances and eventually to local venues.

Siraj “Raj” Thomas, Director of Operations at BPM Supreme—a music platform for DJs, producers, and artists By crafting a single platform to download top quality music —points to environmental concerns about air travel that live holograms could remedy, explaining that holograms reduce a need to travel but can still go long distances.

“It could be really engaging to have this kind of livestream and have [a DJ] performing at one place for real, and then if you go to your favorite nightclub anywhere in the world—Thailand, Vegas, wherever—you’re still experiencing this live show.”

However, Thomas cautions that there’s a chance holographic DJs could push local DJs out of their craft. “The downside of having a hologram is that they would be a replacement to the DJ,” he says.

Still, DJs cannot ever be completely replaced because of their key role that involves knowing and reacting to their audience. “The DJ has to be able to change songs instantly if they don’t see a good reaction from it. That would probably be the toughest thing to be able to replace,” Angel “AROCK” Castillo, CEO and Founder of BPM Supreme, explains.

“When you play a song and you instantly know that song didn’t work as you expected, you can change that on the spot. If we’re using technology, sometimes that can’t be detected unless there’s innovate ways made in the next couple years that can figure that out.”

For the first time ever, this year, Coachella will feature a holographic performance by a Japanese, animated character: Hatsune Miku, a Vocaloid software voicebank. If hologram performances will become popular top-down, this year may have a big impact on the future of holograms.

Sometimes, it takes technology to make people realize what’s truly irreplaceable, what they like and don’t want to lose. Holographic performances have previously had mixed reviews (see Tyler, The Creator). If live holographic DJ performances become the next thing, what will people miss from in-person DJs?

