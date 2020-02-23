It’s Time For The Cleveland Browns To Invest In Both Tackle Spots

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Jack Conklin #78 of the Tennessee Titans reacts as they take … [+] on the New England Patriots in the first half o the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Tennessee Titans won 20-13. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

When Greg Robinson was arrested for allegedly possessing 157 pounds of marijuana, it reinforced an already well-known fact: it’s time for the Browns invest heavily into their two tackle spots. The core of the line, anchored by center J.C. Tretter and Joel Bitonio, isn’t the problem. It’s the edge, where pass rushers were able to make Mayfield uncomfortable over and over again. Case in point:

Robinson, in 14 starts last year, was serviceable enough at left tackle. But it was already clear that Cleveland was going to seek out an upgrade for Robinson before he got arrested. Serviceable just isn’t good enough. At right tackle, Chris Hubbard was worse. Using Demetrius Harris as an extra blocker on either side didn’t make a difference either. The data suggests too that there offense saw a sharp drop-off in the 2019 too, particularly on deep passing plays.

Looking back, it’s also clear that for the the entire year, Mayfield never really looked comfortable in the pocket and developed some problematic habits, namely drifting out to his right. That, at least in part, has to stem from not trusting his blind side protection, i.e. Robinson or whomever else was at the spot. And when Mayfield, the man responsible to make the Browns offense work, isn’t at his best, the entire offense is going to suffer too. That should make finding two new starters Andrew Berry’s top priority.

The good news is that Cleveland has clear ways to find upgrades. Right now, the team has just under $62 million in cap space to play with once free agency and could create even more if Hubbard, Olivier Vernon and a few other players get cut. Although the team has other needs it needs to address, tackle is the clear position of need above anything else.

The market has good options, particularly at right tackle where Jack Conklin headlines the list of available players. He’s also reportedly on the team’s radar and for good reason. The former first-round pick has blossomed in the last few seasons after a bad start to his career with PFF rating him as one of the league’s top-15 tackles last year. He also can handle the zone blocking scheme Kevin Stefanski’s offense is built on. Depending on his price, and his interest in Cleveland, Conklin makes a lot of sense.

If they have to look elsewhere, Bryan Bulaga, the longtime Packer right tackle, is another option, as is Steelers standout Matt Feiler. Down the list, Eagles swing tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai could be another option if Jason Peters goes back to Philadelphia.

Drafting tackles also figures to be a priority in the draft, particularly in the first round. At No. 1o in the first round, the Browns will likely be able to pick from players like Louisville’s Mekhi Becton, Georgia’s Andrew Thomas and Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, among others. Any one of them could be the standout player the Browns need to keep Mayfield upright for the next decade and the actual successor to Joe Thomas. And if Mayfield is upright, it’s better for Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Nick Chubb and every other skill position player on the team’s roster.

It might be tempting to take Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons if he falls to No. 10 or some other prospect the front office loves, but there’s no player they can take who can have the day one impact a tackle could. And later in the draft, Cleveland might be wise to take another tackle too. Finding a reliable backup, or at least a player that can be developed into one in time, would be smart for if and when injuries happen. And if that player comes via the draft, it allows for money to spent on other needs.

Last season’s Browns were clearly a disappointment for a variety of reasons. It didn’t all start with the lack of starting caliber tackles, but not having dependable tackles only exacerbated the team’s problems. This offseason is the time to fix that.

