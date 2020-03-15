Jaguars Are Reportedly Trading Calais Campbell To The Ravens For Draft Pick

JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 2: Defensive End Calais Campbell #93 of the Jacksonville Jaguars waves … [+] to the crowd after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field on December 2, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 6 to 0. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell, one of the team’s captains, is heading to Baltimore in exchange for a fifth round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Rapoport also reported that the five-time Pro Bowler and the Ravens are working on finalizing a two-year deal worth $27 million and $20 million of it guaranteed.

Campbell restructured his $60 million salary last season to help the Jaguars sign free agent Nick Foles to an $88 million contract. The team exercised a $3 million option bonus for 2019. In 2020 the veteran was due to earn a base salary of $15 million while carrying a cap hit of $15 million according to Spotrac.com. Campbell’s deal with Jacksonville had a dead cap hit value of $2.5 million ($1.5 signing bonus and $1 million option bonus) also per Spotrac.com.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 27: Calais Campbell #93 of the Jacksonville Jaguars tackles Le’Veon … [+] Bell #26 of the New York Jets during the game at TIAA Bank Field on October 27, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old is going to be missed for his work both on and off the field. He has been a standout on the defensive line and a calming influence in the locker room during what has been an unsteady time for the Jaguars who finished last season with a disappointing 6-11 record. Campbell has been a fixture and leader in the Jacksonville community as well. His heartfelt charity work with both with the Jaguars and his own CRC Foundation led him to being named the 2019 Walter Payton Man of The Year in February.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award winner Calais Campbell is … [+] honored before Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Campbell, who had served as the Jaguars player representative, was recently named to the executive board of the NFL Players Association. He has also been a mentor to many players including Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen who led all rookies in 2019 with 10.5 sacks in 2019. He tweeted his reaction to the trade crediting Campbell for teaching him so much about the game of football.

The 22-year-old Allen is entering the second year of his four-year contract with the Jaguars. His deal included a $14,560,100 singing bonus, $22,742,638 guaranteed and an average salary of $5,685,660 according to Spotrac.com. This season he is slated to ear a base salary of $1,528,756 while carrying a cap hit of $5,168,781 and a dead cap value of $10,920,075.

The Jaguars are certainly in the re-building mode. By trading Campbell to the Ravens, the organization will have 11 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. Six of those eleven picks are in the first four rounds of the draft, including two in the first round (#9 and #20).

MIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 22: Josh Allen #41 of the Jacksonville Jaguars jokes with Calais Campbell … [+] #93 after the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Jaguars have also been working diligently to clear cap space. The team shipped cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Broncos earlier this month and they also placed the franchise tag on defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. If Jacksonville can’t agreement with Ngakoue he could be the next defensive star to leave.

