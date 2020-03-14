Jaguars Officially Place Franchise Tag On Yannick Ngakoue

MIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 22: Yannick Ngakoue #91 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the … [+] Miami Dolphins during the preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Getty Images

On Friday the Jaguars announced they placed the franchise tag on defensive end Yannick Ngakoue as expected. However, that doesn’t mean the 24-year-old likes the idea. Ngakoue, who turns 25-years-old on March 31st, has an important decision to make about his future in Jacksonville, Florida and in the National Football League.

The team said in a tweet that it has placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on its star defensive end. As a result, the move limits Ngakoue’s options during the NFL’s upcoming free agent signing period that is scheduled to begin on March 18, the start of the NFL’s 2020 League year.

According to Jaguars’ senior write John Oehser, the team placed the NFL’s non-exclusive franchise tag on Ngakoue and that means he is able to negotiate and sign with another team. However, the Jaguars have the right to match any offer he receives. If the organization decides not to match the offer then Jacksonville would receive two first-round draft picks from the team that signed Ngakoue.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 24: Yannick Ngakoue #91 of the Jacksonville Jaguars gets control of … [+] a fumble by the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of the game at Nissan Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Now, if the veteran pass rusher agrees to sign the tag, he would then play for Jacksonville in 2020 on a one-year contract based on the average of the top defensive end salaries over the past five seasons. According to Spotrac.com that amount is projected to be $18 million. The worst-case scenario would if Ngakoue declines to sign the tag and he does not play for any NFL team in 2020.

Jacksonville first signed the pass rusher out of the University of Maryland in the third round (69thoverall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he signed a four-year $3,480,587 contract with the Jaguars that included an $856,176 signing bonus, $856,176 guaranteed and an average annual salary of $870,147, according to Spotrac.com.

Ngakoue has been a standout for the Jaguars on the defensive side of the ball. In 2019 he earned his fourth consecutive season with at least eight sacks. He was also the only player in the National Football League to tally at least eight sacks, multiple forced fumbles and a pick six.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 02: Yannick Ngakoue #91 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after a … [+] tackle during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field on December 2, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars won 6-0. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Getty Images

As for the Pro-Bowler’s future in Jacksonville, Ngakoue said in a tweet earlier this month that he is no longer interested in signing a long-term deal with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville had been discussing a long-term deal with Ngakoue prior to the 2019 season but the two sides failed to come to terms. And, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars had offered him a short-term deal worth over $19 million per year before their talks broke off. Now the team has until July 15 to reach an agreement with Ngakoue.

