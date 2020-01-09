Jaime Munguia Vs. Spike O’Sullivan: Date, Time, TV, And Live Stream

TIJUANA, MEXICO – JUNE 27: Jaime Munguia poses during a training session of current superwelter OMB … [+] champion on June 27, 2019 in Tijuana, Mexico. (Photo by Gonzalo Gonzalez/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Former WBO Super Welterweight Champion Jaime Munguia will make his middleweight debut on Saturday in San Antonio at The Alamodome when he faces grizzled Irish veteran Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan.

Munguia has the chance to become a huge star in the sport despite some less-than-stellar performances over the past two years. However, the fight against O’Sullivan could be Munguia’s next step toward greatness.

Here is how you can watch.

Date: Saturday, January 11

Saturday, January 11 TV: None

None Live Stream: DAZN

DAZN Time: 6 pm ET

The Draw

Munguia is still only 23 years old, and he has all the makings of a Mexican boxing superstar. He’s got a solid chin, big punch and the Tijuana, Baja California native isn’t afraid to engage in a slugfest.

That said, he hasn’t exactly looked like a world-beater in his past few fights. In April 2019, he was fortunate to escape Monterrey, Mexico with a controversial split-decision win over Dennis Hogan.

He rebounded with a fourth-round KO win over the less-dangerous Patrick Allotey, but Munguia didn’t look especially imposing in that fight either. Since the beginning of his career, most have known Munguia’s future and perhaps best weight would be 160 pounds. However, he was kept at 154 for a time–perhaps too long–and now he’s ready to make a move to a glory division.

Mayo , Ireland – 7 December 2018; Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan during his middleweight contest with Gabor … [+] Gorbics at The Royal Theatre in Castlebar, Mayo. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Sportsfile via Getty Images

O’Sullivan plans to welcome him rudely to middleweight.

The 35-year-old should provide a good test for Munguia. He’s only lost three times in his career, and all of those defeats have come against formidable talent (David Lemieux, Chris Eubank Jr. and Billy Joe Saunders). In many ways, O’Sullivan appears to be the perfect gatekeeper for Munguia as he enters the 160-pound fray.

The Undercard

The main card is a little sparse.

The co-feature will be a battle between Franchon Crews Dezurn and Alejandra Jimenez for the former’s WBC and WBO Women’s Super Middleweight Championship.

That fight isn’t one that will jump off the page at you. However, the winner could be positioning themselves for a shot at women’s pound-for-pound champion Claressa Shields.

Dezurn lost to Shields in her pro debut, but has gone 5-0 with 2 KOs since the defeat. Jimenez is still undefeated and looking to leave San Antonio with both of Dezurn’s belts.

Source