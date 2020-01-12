Jaime Munguia Vs. Spike O’Sullivan Results: KO Highlight (VIDEO), Winner, And Twitter Reaction

(Photo by Tom Hogan/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

Jaime Munguia passed his first test at middleweight on Saturday night in San Antonio. In his first fight at 160 pounds, the former super welterweight champion scored an 11th-round TKO victory over Spike O’Sullivan in an action-packed fight.

To put it plainly, Munguia was too quick for O’Sullivan. Hand speed was the major factor in this fight and it was manifested in almost every instance. Munguia’s jab and overhand right consistently found its mark before O’Sullivan could land counterpunches.

O’Sullivan’s plan seemed to be to counter and land in the midst of Munguia’s 1-2 combinations, but he couldn’t connect as frequently as he needed to slow the young Mexican star down.

By the middle rounds, O’Sullivan’s legs were giving out as he had eaten too much punishment. Prior to the 11th, his corner was already threatening to stop the fight. As Munguia was scoring a knockdown in the 11th, his corner launched the towel into the ring to save O’Sullivan from more punishment.

The win improved Munguia’s record to 35-0 with 28 KOs. O’Sullivan fell to 30-4 with his other losses coming to Chris Eubank Jr., David Lemieux and Billy Joe Saunders. While all of his defeats have come against strong opposition, at 35 years old, it appears O’Sullivan has hit his ceiling.

It is hard to imagine him having better days as a pro moving forward. He’ll have some decisions to make about his future after a lopsided loss.

Munguia called out Canelo Alvarez, Jermall and Jermell Charlo and Gennady Golovkin. Oddly enough, he failed to mention WBO Middleweight Champion Demetrius Andrade, who has a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing, and who fights on DAZN.

In fact, Andrade fights Luke Keeler later this month on DAZN. The two are seemingly on the same timeline, but no one seems to want any parts of Andrade.

In any case, Munguia had a successful first fight at 160 and he will be a significant name for others in the division who are looking for bigger fights.

