Jake Paul Vs. AnEsonGib Results: KO Highlight (VIDEO), Twitter Reaction, And Analysis

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 30: Jake Paul knocks out AnEsonGib during their fight at Meridian at … [+] Island Gardens on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It took less than a round for Jake Paul to win the most recent YouTuber clash on Thursday night in Miami. Paul destroyed AnEsonGib after scoring three quick knockdowns in the first round.

Here is a look at the third and final knockdown that led to the referee stoppage:

Here is how the boxing community reacted to the quick finish:

The two popular YouTubers weren’t close when it comes to subscribership on the social media platform, and as it turns out, the gap was even wider when it comes to boxing skills. Gib’s odd crouching and lunging style was no match for Paul’s more accurate, and refined approach.

Boxing great Sugar Shane Mosley trained Paul for the fight, and you could see he had his pupil in as good of shape as could be expected considering the lack of experience.

Gib’s approach was extraordinarily amateurish from the start. While he deserves credit for getting himself into decent fighting shape, it’s hard to ignore some of his unconventional actions.

Gib was seen warming up outside the arena just an hour or so before his ring walk. That’s pretty strange as coming to the ring with a bit of a lather is preferrable. They are in Miami, so it’s not as if he was in the North Pole, but it’s still advisable to have that piece of the fight prep indoors.

Gib also walked to the ring screaming and exhorting far more energy than is advisable for a fighter prior to climbing into the ring. Because of all these things, it wasn’t shocking to see him take such a quick defeat.

This fight was largely a breadcrumb designed to set the table for the next social media mix-up. Paul’s older brother Logan lost a controversial decision to another YouTube megastar KSI in 2019.

KSI was in attendance, and he climbed in the ring for a face-to-face with Thursday night’s victor. It wasn’t the smoothest of situations, but it’s clear the two men will do battle some time later this year.

Boxing purists will likely be annoyed by another novelty fight, but if the numbers are as promising for this fight as they were for the Paul-KSI rematch, they will have to get used to it.

