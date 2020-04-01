Home Business JAY-Z And Rihanna’s Foundations Each Donate $1 Million To Coronavirus Relief
Business

JAY-Z And Rihanna’s Foundations Each Donate $1 Million To Coronavirus Relief

written by Forbes April 1, 2020
JAY-Z And Rihanna’s Foundations Each Donate $1 Million To Coronavirus Relief
Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - Inside

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 14: Jay-Z and Rihanna attend Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting … [+] The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Foundation)

Getty

JAY-Z and Rihanna team up for a good cause. Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) and JAY-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation (SCF) both donated $1 million to COVID-19 response efforts. 

These efforts will aid in supporting undocumented workers, the children of frontline health workers and first responders, the incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles.

In addition, according to the press release, the funds will also provide daycare, learning resources, food and supplies for the children of frontline healthcare workers and first responders, as well as provide learning materials for over 20,000 children and youth learning in shelters. Mental health support for parents will also be available virtually. Home-delivered meals will be increased and distributed to the homeless and elderly populations. 

Executive Director of Clara Lionel Foundation Justine Lucas stated, “There are a number of populations who are especially vulnerable during this pandemic — those who are undocumented, incarcerated, elderly and homeless, as well as children of frontline health workers and first responders. Now more than ever, we need to support organizations prioritizing the health and rights of these individuals.”  

CEO of Shawn Carter Foundation (and JAY-Z’s mother) Gloria Carter added, “In times of crisis it is imperative that we come together as one community to ensure that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, has access to critical needs: shelter, health, nutrition and education. The only way to get through this pandemic is with love and action.”

Clara Lionel Foundation most recently donated $5 million to COVID-19 relief efforts in Caribbean, Africa and the United States. Andrew Cuomo even took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Rihanna and her foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State. 

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation helps provide education for children, as well as implement emergency response programs around the world. She holds an annual Diamond Ball in New York City to raise money for her foundation and last year she raised more than $5 million.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

The Next Revolution In Personal Finance: The Financial...

March 2, 2020

Iran Says It Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner, Pledges...

January 11, 2020

Box Office: ‘Frozen 2’ Has Finally Become A...

November 30, 2019

Purpose=Value, Value=Profits

February 15, 2020

WWE NXT TakeOver Portland Results: News, Notes After...

February 17, 2020

This Is How Bernie Sanders Will Pay For...

February 26, 2020

How to Start Your Speaking Business

March 12, 2020

Flaremageddon: How Satellite Mega-Constellations Could Create A New...

February 19, 2020

What Is The Floor Price For Oil?

March 16, 2020

Online Luggage Startup Away CEO Stepping Down

December 9, 2019

Leave a Comment