Jeff Bezos Has Now Sold Over $4 Billion Worth Of Amazon Shares In The Past Week

Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, has now sold over $4 billion ​worth of Amazon shares since January 31. After taxes, he will take home an estimated $3.1 billion. While Bezos has publicly stated he would sell Amazon shares to fund Blue Origin, his space exploration company, this year’s selling activity beats his previous years’ sales by far.

Since January 31, the richest person on earth has sold a total of 2 million Amazon shares. ​It’s a tiny piece of his ownership — he still owns 55.55 million shares. His most recent transaction, according to a filing with the Securities Exchange Commission, was on Thursday, when he unloaded nearly 300,000 shares for $580 million (pre-tax).

​Forbes now puts Bezos’ net worth at $126.9 billion — $14.5 billion more than No. 2 richest Bill Gates.

A spokesperson for Amazon declined to comment on the recent sales.

