Jeff Lowe Claims Netflix Is Releasing A New ‘Tiger King’ Episode Soon

Tiger King

Netflix

Netflix throws so much content at the wall every month just to see what sticks, I doubt they had any idea that Tiger King would be their next big viral hit right as everyone was stuck home watching during the pandemic, but that’s precisely what’s happened.

Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe and Doc Antle have become household names for many, and it’s no surprise to hear that Netflix may be following up with more Tiger King still to come given the popularity of the series. There have been potential rumblings about another season, but now we have a different sort of news from one of the cast members directly, Jeff Lowe, the guy who took over Joe’s old zoo and is building a new one.

The news comes from a Cameo video, of all places, posted by LA Dodgers player Justin Turner, of all people, and features Jeff Lowe saying the following:

Lowe says that Netflix is filming at his zoo this week for an episode to be aired next week.

This raises a few obvious questions, like why is Netflix filming potential Tiger King episodes when all TV production is essentially shut down elsewhere due to the pandemic. Also, filming an episode one week and turning it around the next week seems rather tight.

But what sort of episode will this be? That’s not made clear in Lowe’s video.

It stands to reason that it could be some sort of “where are they now” type feature which revisits the major players now that the show has blown up in terms of popularity. We have gotten a few reports of what everyone is up to now already. Supposedly Joe Exotic is loving his newfound global fame, despite still being locked up in prison. Carole Baskin, the victim of Joe’s harassment, is trying to defend herself from the “she fed her husband to a tiger” accusations that the show heavily leans into. Jeff Lowe and Doc Antle are still running their respective exotic zoos, and were it not for the pandemic, I would expect attendance would be way up.

So that could be what this project is going to be, some sort of new entry to show what everyone’s doing. But again, it does seem weird to be filming this during the pandemic, and perhaps this is what they’re doing in lieu of a second full season, if there’s not enough content for that. (Netflix tried this with a shorter Making a Murderer season 2 which seemed pretty superfluous in the end).

We’ll have to wait and see if Netflix says anything about this officially, but if not, I guess start looking for a new Tiger King entry next week, if you want to take Lowe’s word for it.

Follow me on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Pick up my new sci-fi novel Herokiller, and read my first series, The Earthborn Trilogy, which is also on audiobook.

Source