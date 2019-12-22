Jermell Charlo Vs. Tony Harrison 2 Results: KO Highlight (VIDEO), Winner, Twitter Reaction, And Analysis

Ontario, California – DECEMBER 21: Jermell Charlo Punches Tony Harrison (Photo by Anthony … [+] Geathers/Getty Images)

Jermell Charlo is once again the WBC Super Welterweight Champion. On Saturday night in Ontario, California, he evened the score with bitter rival Tony Harrison via 11th-round TKO.

In the first fight, Harrison won a controversial split decision, handed Charlo his first loss and took his title. On Saturday, Charlo took the decision out of the judges’ hands, though he was up on two of the three scorecards at the time of the stoppage.

Here is a look at the left hook that did the damage, and the finish:

Here is how the boxing community reacted to Charlo regaining his title:

Here are the CompuBox numbers:

The rivalry between Charlo and Harrison is still seemingly hot. The two were barely cordial after the fight as Harrison reluctantly shook Charlo’s hand.

I thought the judges were a little off, but not as far off as the PBC on FOX commentators and unofficial ringside scorecards. It seems they were under the impression Harrison was walking away with the fight. I had him up by a point heading into the 11th, but that was on the strength of winning the ninth and 10th rounds.

Charlo was the more active and busy fighter. When he pressed the action, he did the better work. Harrison won the aspects of the fight that were fought at a distance, and he did some good things on the inside with sneaky uppercuts.

When Charlo’s workrate slowed down, he lost rounds. Fortunately for him, he removed all of the debate when he connected with the left hook that led to the victory.

There is sensible talk of a third fight to settle this rivalry. Charlo would like to move on to a bigger money fight, but it remains to be seen who under the PBC umbrella can give him that at 154 pounds. He wants to unify the division which could mean a clash with one of his twin brother’s former foes Julian Williams.

Jermall Charlo knocked Williams out in December 2010, handing him his only pro loss. Since then, Williams has gone 5-0 and captured the WBA and IBF Super Welterweight titles.

Williams is set to face Jeison Rosario on January 18 in Philadelphia. Charlo and Williams are seemingly on the same timeframe and both compete under the PBC label. This would appear to be an attractive fight to make, so Harrison may have to win a few more times, while hoping Charlo defeats the winner of Williams-Rosario, if he wants a third battle with the new champion.

The win makes the Charlo twins double world champions again, and that’s a feat that doesn’t get enough attention. Jermall is coming off his own stoppage victory over Dennis Hogan earlier this month. He successfully defended his WBC Middleweight title with the win.

We’re not just talking about brothers who are world champions; we’ve seen that before, but identical twins have never been world champions in boxing before the Charlos.

Too often that rarity isn’t discussed. Both men figure to have an active 2020. We’ll see if they can continue their momentum.

