Jessie Reyez Set To Join Billie Eilish For ‘Where Do We Go?’ World Tour

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 06: Jessie Reyez visits Music Choice on February 06, 2020 in New York
Jessie Reyez is headed on the road with Billie Eilish to serve as a supporting act on the Where Do We Go? tour. The sold-out tour kicks off in Miami, Florida on March 9th, and will make its way through New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Manchester and Berlin. The trek will conclude on July 30th in London at The O2.
The news comes after the recent announcement of her debut studio album, Before Love Came to Kill Us, which is set to drop on March 27th. One of her shows will include her Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival debut on April 12th and April 19th in Indio, California.
Reyez recently dropped “Love In the Dark,” and is set to release a new song called “Ankles” next Friday, March 6th.
She garnered attention with her first EP, Being Human in Public, which went on to be nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 2020 Grammys.
The singer-songwriter recently peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Global Rising Artists chart, and scored the No. 14 spot on the Hot R&B Songs chart with “Imported” alongside 6LACK.
Before Love Came to Kill Us Tour Dates
May 23 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
May 24 — El Paso, TX @ Neon Desert
May 26 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
May 28 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
May 30 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room
June 1 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
June 2 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade-Heaven
June 4 — Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
June 5 — Miami, FL @ Fieldhouse Watsco Center
June 7 — Charlotte, NC @ Underground @ Filmore
June 8 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
June 11 — Denver, CO @ Summit
June 12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
June 19 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
June 20 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
June 22 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox
June 25 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
June 27 — Milwaukee, WI @ SummerFest
June 28 — Detroit, MI @ Cathedral Theatre @ Masonic Temple
June 29 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
July 1 — Washington, DC @ The Fillmore
July 2 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts
July 4 — Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
July 6 — Boston, MA @ Royale
July 7 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
July 13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
July 14 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
July 15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
July 21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
July 22 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
July 24 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham
July 26 – London, UK @ The O2
July 27 – London, UK @ The O2
July 29 – London, UK @ The O2
July 30 – London, UK @ The O2