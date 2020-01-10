Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen Join Growing List Of Celebs Arrested At Jane Fonda’s Weekly Climate Protest

Actor Joaquin Phoenix (R) onstage with actress and activist Jane Fonda on January 10 in Washington, … [+] DC.

Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Topline: Golden Globe-winning actors Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen on Friday became the latest Hollywood celebrities to be arrested at actress and activist Jane Fonda’s weekly climate change protests in Washington, D.C.

Here are six other stars arrested or otherwise detained during Fonda’s events:

Sam Waterston, Fonda’s costar on Grace and Frankie, was arrested October 18 and again on January 3.

Fonda’s costar on Grace and Frankie, was arrested October 18 and again on January 3. Ted Danson , star of The Good Place, got put in zip tie cuffs October 25.

, star of The Good Place, got put in zip tie cuffs October 25. Diane Lane was detained November 22, and reportedly chanted “show up for climate” as police led her away.

was detained November 22, and reportedly chanted “show up for climate” as police led her away. Piper Perabo was arrested on November 22⁠—for the second year in a row.

was arrested on November 22⁠—for the second year in a row. Sally Field was detained by Capitol Police December 13, and held her zip-tied wrists in the air as she was led away.

was detained by Capitol Police December 13, and held her zip-tied wrists in the air as she was led away. Gloria Steinem was detained December 20, alongside civil rights activist Roshi Joan Halifax and labor organizer Dolores Huerta.

Crucial quote: “I struggle so much with what I can do [to combat climate change] at times. There are things that I can’t avoid — I flew a plane out here today, or last night rather. But one thing that I can do is change my eating habits,” said Phoenix to the assembled crowd.

Big number: 5. That’s how many times Fonda has been arrested during her own protests, according to the Washington Post. She almost spent her 82nd birthday behind bars after her December 20 arrest, but was released right before midnight.

News peg: Fonda’s weekly protests, called Fire Drill Fridays, began when she moved to D.C. in September 2019 specifically to participate in environmental activism. Every protest focuses on a different issue, such as air pollution or banks investing in fossil fuels. Dozens of citizens have been arrested alongside the Hollywood celebs getting put behind bars. Friday’s protest will be the last in D.C. for a while, as Fonda returns to California to film the final season of Grace and Frankie. But Fire Drill Fridays will continue, with the next event scheduled for February 7 in Los Angeles. A spokesperson for Fonda said once she completes filming this summer, she plans to dedicate the next two years to climate change activism.

Key background: Fonda’s rise to prominence in political activism (along with her second husband, Tom Hayden) began in the 60s, with her support of the civil rights movement and, more controversially, her opposition to the Vietnam War. She was infamously photographed sitting on an antiaircraft gun during a 1972 trip to visit Vietnamese troops in Hanoi, permanently associating her with the nickname “Hanoi Jane.” The photograph caused so much backlash that, upon her return to the U.S., lawmakers accused her of treason and a veteran’s group, in a resolution, called for her to be prosecuted as a traitor. In the years since, Fonda has apologized multiple times for the antiaircraft gun photo, and has worked to remake her image as a fitness guru and actress⁠—but she maintains that she was not a traitor. She said in July 2018 that Vietnam veterans continue to confront her about her past anti-war activism.

Tangent: According to reports, 147 people total were arrested during Friday’s protest, but not actors Maggie Gyllenhaal, Susan Sarandon and Amber Valletta, who were also present.

