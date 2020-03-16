Joe Biden Just Committed To Picking A Woman As His Vice President

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(Updated: 9:26 p.m. EST, March 15, 2020)

Topline: Former Vice President Joe Biden firmly committed to picking a woman as his vice presidential running mate⁠— with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) saying “in all likelihood” he would pick a woman as his⁠—during a heated Sunday night Democratic presidential debate taking place amid the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic.

“I commit that I will, in fact, pick a woman to be vice president. There are a number of women qualified to be president tomorrow,” said Biden, adding, “I would pick a woman to be my vice president.”

Biden also said he would nominate an African American woman to the federal courts, calling it “long overdue” and that “it’s required they have representation.”

Sanders, however, said he would “in all likelihood” choose a woman as his vice presidential pick, which was not as firm a guarantee as Biden’s.

NBC News reported earlier that former Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams were the top vice president picks for She The People, an influential organization for women of color.

Crucial quote: “My cabinet, my administration will look like the country and I committed that I will pick a woman to be my vice president,” said Biden.

Key background: Sunday’s Democratic debate took place under unusual circumstances, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing it to relocate from happening in front of an audience in Phoenix, Arizona, to a closed CNN studio in Washington, D.C. Biden and Sanders greeted each other with an elbow bump, a greeting preferred for not being as likely to transmit germs, and proceeded to have a lively and sometimes heated debate. Biden quickly became the frontrunner after the Super Tuesday primaries, with Sanders ceding his earlier ground from the first state contests.

