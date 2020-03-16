Joe Biden Just Committed To Picking A Woman As His Vice President

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden.
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
(Updated: 9:26 p.m. EST, March 15, 2020)
Topline: Former Vice President Joe Biden firmly committed to picking a woman as his vice presidential running mate— with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) saying “in all likelihood” he would pick a woman as his—during a heated Sunday night Democratic presidential debate taking place amid the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic.
- “I commit that I will, in fact, pick a woman to be vice president. There are a number of women qualified to be president tomorrow,” said Biden, adding, “I would pick a woman to be my vice president.”
- Biden also said he would nominate an African American woman to the federal courts, calling it “long overdue” and that “it’s required they have representation.”
- Sanders, however, said he would “in all likelihood” choose a woman as his vice presidential pick, which was not as firm a guarantee as Biden’s.
- NBC News reported earlier that former Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams were the top vice president picks for She The People, an influential organization for women of color.
Crucial quote: “My cabinet, my administration will look like the country and I committed that I will pick a woman to be my vice president,” said Biden.
Key background: Sunday’s Democratic debate took place under unusual circumstances, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing it to relocate from happening in front of an audience in Phoenix, Arizona, to a closed CNN studio in Washington, D.C. Biden and Sanders greeted each other with an elbow bump, a greeting preferred for not being as likely to transmit germs, and proceeded to have a lively and sometimes heated debate. Biden quickly became the frontrunner after the Super Tuesday primaries, with Sanders ceding his earlier ground from the first state contests.