Jon Locarni:Co-Founder And Cannabis Entrepreneur-Monica’s House/West Hollywood, California

Warren Bobrow=WB: Where are you from originally, reason why I ask is because hardly anyone is actually from Los Angeles, right? What do you do now? Tell me a little bit about your path to where you are now?

Jon Locarni=JL: I grew up in the smack-dab center of the United States in Omaha, Nebraska. I always found an allure to building new businesses and taking on little business ventures wherever I could. It’s always been a part of me – I think because my father is about as purebred entrepreneur as they come. He didn’t even finish high school, college never even crossed his mind, and he started his first sustainable business in his early 20s and has been doing it ever since. I have always had a similar itch that I couldn’t ignore. In college, I was selling hats and t-shirts that I designed and that’s the money I used to get me through the school year.

After college, I worked at an accounting firm in Omaha as a CPA for a while and then moved to Los Angeles and worked at a larger firm for a few more years. One day, I brought a proposal to the firm I had been working at. I had been approached by a cannabis company that needed help on the financial side. I brought the client to the partners at the firm, and they basically shut it down immediately because they felt that it was high risk to do any work for a cannabis company, even though they were licensed and compliant.

I was incredibly excited about that opportunity, so I ended up taking on this consulting engagement myself on the side of my full-time job. I had no idea what I was getting myself into, but I dove all the way in. I did all of my own research about Section 280E (the cannabis tax) to create tax mitigation strategies and created a full financial infrastructure and model for them. After months of working with this client, I was brought a handful of additional clients where I helped a company prepare to go public, assisted a beverage company in bringing their first THC beverage line to market, and more. At that point, I was working in Finance at a Film and TV studio here in LA. While working there and consulting for cannabis companies, I was also trying to put a team together to create a high-end retail concept that catered to this new age of cannabis and was a bit more elegant and female-friendly than what had come to define the market. I knew if our team could win an attractive retail license, we could use this as our entry to market, and as a launching pad to develop products and eventually take on other areas of the supply chain.

So I teamed up with Co-Founder, Patrick Fogarty, who’s expertise lies in hospitality and operations, and we continued to expand the details behind this customer-obsessed retail concept. We raised some pre-license funding, put in some of our own money, and went out to try to win licenses. The way it works in California is a city adopts an ordinance to allow for cannabis, companies apply and compete to win one of the licenses being awarded in that City. We looked at a number of different cities. We got to know numerous city council members, mayors, local businesses and nonprofits, and tried to integrate ourselves into various business communities where we wanted to apply. We didn’t have lobbyists, we didn’t have corporate resources; the odds were against us. We’d get excited about applying in a city, and then they’d release their structure and the way the application would be scored gave a group like us no chance to win. It was basically a competition for who could show the most money and resources. There was also a lot of behind-the-scenes work going on between cities and applicants, which further neglected smaller applicants like ourselves. That was our own, “Welcome to the Cannabis Industry” moment.

But when the City of West Hollywood opened up, they put significant value on innovative business models, high-quality branding and design, and community partnerships. Now that’s a game we can play in. They also opened up a license for On-Site Consumption; the first city in California to do so. Given our vision and Patrick’s background in hospitality, this was an amazing fit.

So we partnered with Jeff Danzer (@jeffthe420chef) and worked together to create an incredible business model leveraging Chef Jeff’s invention of tasteless, odorless cannabis for edibles. We came out of the process with three licenses (Adult-Use Dispensary, On-Site Consumption, and Delivery). This concept became what is now “Monica’s House.”

WB: What is your educational background? Did you go to business school? Restaurant school? Film school? Tell me about your company. What do you do?

JL: I went through undergrad and got my Master’s from the University of Nebraska. When I got to college, I had no clue what I wanted to do. I remember my first week at the University as this naive young kid that just walked out of high school. They paired us up with an advisor who asked a few questions and tried to coach each new student towards a major. I remember this conversation very vividly. The advisor asked me what I thought I wanted to do for a career and I said I really enjoyed business and eventually wanted to start my own. I was so confident about it, and the advisor kind of gave me that “Aw that’s cute” response. Eventually the conversation ended with this advisor saying, “You should major in Accounting because you can do ANYTHING with that major.” So I signed up my major in Accounting. Four years later during my senior year, the only job offers I was getting were to be an Accountant. I was thinking, “Wait a second, what happened to being able to do anything with this major?”

I’m now the founder and CEO of Monica’s House, one of the first licensed consumption lounges in the United States. We are opening our West Hollywood venue in the coming months, and the space is incredible. We partnered with Thomas Schoos, designer of the original TAO in New York and many more impressive hospitality venues, and we will be occupying his former design studio, which consists of a 7,500 square foot indoor/outdoor space with temple ceilings, antique doorways, greenery and stones from Israel, Morocco, and Indonesia. There are papaya and mango trees and private cabanas surrounding a large koi pond with streaming waterfalls. The lounge menu will have a full non-cannabis menu and THC/CBD pairings are optional. We’re really trying to create an experience where cannabis is just ONE of the many elements that makes it special. We’ll have a full-service dispensary adjacent to the lounge, also designed by Schoos, and are working on the development of various products to bring to market.

WB: What is your six month and twelve month goals? What obstacles do you face? How do you anticipate removing those obstacles? Do you have interns? When was the last time you took someone to lunch? (Which leads into>>>)

JL: In the next six months, our goal is to have a strong launch upon opening our doors in West Hollywood. In twelve months, our goal is to fulfill on our vision as being seen as a one-of-a-kind venue that people travel from all over the world to experience. In being an early mover in a completely new avenue within the U.S. cannabis industry, one of the biggest obstacles is properly navigating the regulatory hurdles. We aim to continue to remove these obstacles by thoroughly planning every detail of the operation, and a lot of working directly with the relevant regulatory bodies.

Another obstacle we face is the existing stereotype around edible cannabis. Everyone’s had that undesirable edible experience, and we are placing a heavy emphasis on low dose products with quicker onset times. This will allow people to gradually consume cannabis products and feel the effects within 15 minutes, rather than the classic story of eating one potent gummy and waiting 90 minutes to experience sudden and overwhelming effects.

The lunch question is funny. The last time I took someone to lunch was about three weeks ago. I don’t eat lunch very often and tend to prefer coffee and dinner meetings over lunch meetings.

WB: Do you have a favorite restaurant? What kind of food do they serve? What about your cooking skills? Do you cook? If so, who taught you? What if anything is your favorite thing to eat that you make yourself?

JL: Norah is one of my favorites. They completely change the menu every month but one thing they always offer is their cornbread which is unbelievable. They always have some sort of seafood entree on the menu, and last year they had a swordfish which was my favorite dish I’ve had there. Also Ajisai, which is a little hidden sushi shop in West Hollywood on a side street near Santa Monica Blvd. This is the best quality sushi I’ve ever had. And yes I do cook but usually nothing crazy. I keep it pretty simple with just a meat and vegetable combination. I’m great on the grill so steak is probably what I do best. All this food talk is making me hungry.

WB: What is your passion?

JL: I’m passionate about progress. To me, there’s nothing more exciting than moving the needle, whether that’s in business or personal. I love taking action towards certain goals or milestones and then seeing positive results, especially when the impact is bigger than myself.

