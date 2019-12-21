Joshua Zirkzee: The 18-Year-Old Who Rescued Bayern Munich Twice

Joshua Zirkzee was the hero for Bayern Munich against Wolfsburg. (Photo by Sebastian … [+] Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Bongarts/Getty Images

Bayern Munich was weak, the game was tied going into the final ten minutes of the game, and then Hansi Flick brought on youth striker Joshua Zirkzee. Moments later, Bayern scored to break the deadlock and would eventually win the game.

It is a typical youth player hero story. A young talent, coming on to make his first steps on the biggest stage—only that the above story happened twice in one week.

On Wednesday, Bayern Munich struggled on the road against SC Freiburg on Wednesday (Dec. 18). With many injured players, Hansi Flick was forced to nominate several youth players, among them the 18-year-old Dutch academy striker Joshua Zirkzee.

With the game even at 1-1, Flick opted to bring on Zirkzee in the 90th minute. Freiburg had been the better team up to this point. Defending well and pressing the Rekordmeister high. But Zirkzee being brought on briefly brought confusion to the backline of the Breisgau Brasilianer, enough for the 18-year-old to score his first Bundesliga goal with his first-ever Bundesliga touch.

A remarkable story. Enough for Bundesliga.com to award the player with the man of the matchday award. A title that might be a bit much, especially considering Timo Werner’s two goals against Borussia Dortmund. At the same time, Zirkzee underlined Flick’s trust in first nominating him and then bringing him on.

The story, however, does not end there. On Saturday, Bayern Munich hosted Wolfsburg for the final match of the Hinrunde. For Bayern, three important points were on the line ahead of the month-long Bundesliga winter break.

Bayern Munich’s Dutch midfielder Joshua Zirkzee (C) celebrates with team-mates after the second goal … [+] was scored for Munich during the German first division Bundesliga football match Bayern Munich v VfL Wolfsburg (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Bayern, however, struggled to make use of their many chances in the first half. Then in the second half, it was perhaps the worst performance of the era Flick thus far. Wolfsburg was allowed to create chances and had an easy time keeping Bayern from the danger zone.

In the 80th minute, Wolfsburg had the most significant chance of the second half. Maximilian Arnold’s shot from just outside the box, however, just zipped past the far post of Manuel Neuer’s goal.

Flick had seen enough. Just moments later, Zirkzee came on for Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho.

Four minutes later the ball was in the net. Thomas Müller spotted Zirkzee open in the center of the box, the 18-year-old then forcing the ball across the line for the winner. Just moments later, Serge Gnabry doubled the lead, another repeat from Wednesday’s game where Gnabry also scored moments after Zirkzee’s winner.

Two late goals that keep Bayern four points within Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig. “I’m just proud of the team,” Hansi Flick said after the game. “We believed we would win until the very end. It makes me proud to see the team coming together and showing that on the pitch.”

But what about Zirkzee? Flick stressed that the 18-year-old has just made his first steps at Bayern.

Joshua Zirkzee forcing the winner against SC Freiburg (Photo by Uwe Anspach/picture alliance via … [+] Getty Images)

dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

“Zirkzee scored with his first touch of the ball again,” Flick said. “I’m happy for him. We have to be careful with the boy now as life goes on. It’s good for the academy and the club that youngsters like him regularly train with the professionals.”

Indeed the 18-year-old is without a doubt a phenomenal talent. 195 cm tall and athletic, the forward, who was signed for just €150,000 (£130,000) from Feyenoord Rotterdam’s youth academy, has the raw skills needed to succeed in German football.

But a look at his statistics for Bayern’s amateur team that plays in Liga 3 (third division) shows that Zirkzee is still a work in progress. In 13 games for Bayern II, Zirkzee is still without a goal. The numbers are a touch better for Bayern’s U19 side.

There Zirkzee has scored one goal and one assist in two games this season, as well as 12 goals and two assists for the U19 last season. The striker also scored four goals and four assists in ten games for Bayern II in the Regionalliga Bayern (fourth division) last season.

Last year’s numbers highlight his talent. But the transition to this year shows that Zirkzee still has work ahead. What Bayern like about the 18-year-old is his absolute will when he comes on. The sort of will that is the very essence of Bayern’s Mia San Mia mentality.

“It is a crazy story,” Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said. “He rescued us twice scoring the match-winning goal. They were two goals that needed determination. It is not like he scored on an empty net. Instead it was all about determination.”

Manuel Veth is the editor-in-chief of the Futbolgrad Network and the Area Manager USA at Transfermarkt. He has also been published in the Guardian, Newsweek, Howler, Pro Soccer USA, and several other outlets. Follow him on Twitter: @ManuelVeth

Source