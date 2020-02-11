Judge Denies Bid From Uber, Postmates To Temporarily Halt California Gig Economy Law

Uber and Postmates may appeal the decision.

Uber and Lyft drivers hold placards during a protest against the ridesharing companies low wages in … [+] Los Angeles, California.

Ronen Tivony / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Topline: A federal judge on Monday denied Uber and Postmates a temporary reprieve from California’s controversial gig worker law, a setback for both companies as they scramble to deal with the measure that could upend their business models.

Uber and Postmates asked for a temporary exemption from the law while they challenge the measure in court.

U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee denied that request because, she said, the public interest in letting the law stand outweighs the potential harm it could do to the companies.

AB 5, which was passed last year and went into effect on January 1, makes it harder for companies to classify their workers as independent contractors, meaning that Uber and Postmates would have to make all of their drivers full time employees if they complied.

The procedural decision is an early blow for gig companies who have been fighting tooth and nail to get around having to follow the law because it would change their business models and make it more expensive to operate as shareholders press them to become profitable.

Uber and Postmates won’t likely make their drivers employees as a result of the ruling and it’s unclear if the state will impose criminal penalties if they don’t comply while the legal challenge continues.

In the meantime, Uber has been testing small changes in its app in the hopes of getting exempt from the law, including letting drivers set their own prices and enabling them to see more information about trips upfront.

Uber and Postmates may appeal the decision.

Chief critics: In response to the ruling, an Uber spokesperson said AB 5 was passed “using a biased and overtly political process that ignored the voices of the workers most affected by the law and granted preferential treatment to an arbitrary group of industries.”

A Postmates spokesperson said the ruling was only “a procedural decision” and the company looks “forward to continuing to present our full case on the merits.”

News peg: While labor advocates and swaths of drivers for food delivery and ride-hailing apps have supported the law as a necessary push to give those workers a living wage, the measure has unintentionally caused chaos in other industries that depend on freelancers such as journalists, photographers, translators and musicians. Truckers, too, have challenged the law and won a temporary exemption similar to what Uber and Postmates asked for.

What’s next: If the legal challenge fails, Uber, Lyft and other gig startups have filed paperwork for a November 2020 ballot measure that would let voters decide whether to exempt on-demand ride-hailing and delivery companies from the law.