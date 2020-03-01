Juicy J Clears Up Beef With Columbia Records After Releasing Diss Track

Share to facebook

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 15: Juicy J performs during 2019 Rolling Loud LA at Banc of … [+] California Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)

WireImage

Juicy J dropped a diss track “Fuk Columbia Records” aimed at his record label, Columbia Records, on Soundcloud this morning (February 29). The song arrived earlier today after the MC attacked his label in previous posts on social media.

He took to Twitter to address the music company on Friday (February 28) saying, “I gave @ColumbiaRecords 20+ years of my life & they treat me like back wash. Fuk @ColumbiaRecords I’m gonna leak my whole album stay tuned.”

The tweet has since been deleted, as well as the track on Soundcloud has been taken down from the music platform.

The Three 6 Mafia founder admitted that he finally spoke to his label today after the song had been published. He went on Instagram to clear up the beef stating, “Spoke to Columbia Records. We are all good!”

The diss track originally sampled Prince’s 2000 Soul Train Awards speech and the artwork featured Prince with “SLAVE” written on his cheek. The hip-hop artist had also changed his Twitter avatar to a photo of Prince. It was a nod to The Purple One’s dispute with Warner Bros. Records, and his fight for legal and creative ownership of his catalog.

Ownership of one’s discography has been a longtime battle for music artists, who merely want to own their own art. Taylor Swift is currently in the process of re-recording her catalog since Scooter Braun bought the rights to her earlier music for an astounding $300 million.

Three 6 Mafia is set to head on the road for an array of special shows at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, Colorado, The Agora Theatre and Ballroom in Cleveland, Ohio and the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee.

Juicy J has been signed to Columbia Records since his 2003 release of Da Unbreakables. There’s no update as to whether or not he will drop his forthcoming album in the near future.