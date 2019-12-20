Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Misses Weight And Costs Himself Massive Portion Of His Purse

will cost him a third of his reported $3 million purse.

This isn’t the first time Chavez has missed weight. In fact, it has become a recurring theme in what is now one of the more disappointing professional boxing careers in recent memory.

In addition to missing weight, Chavez has also been suspended and fined for marijuana use. While Matchroom Promoter Eddie Hearn, the organization that promotes Jacobs, believes Chavez is unable to make 168 at this point in his career, this will still look like the latest example of Chavez’s unprofessionalism.

The son of the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. has get out of his father’s massive shadow. Many have pointed to a lack of desire as the primary reason for his underachievement. Others have argued he simply isn’t as talented. A third group, which I concur with, would imply it’s a little bit of both.

The fight will still go on as planned and Jacobs’ manager Keith Connolly insists it won’t have an impact on the result. "It doesn’t bother us at all. Danny’s still gonna beat his ass," Connolly said.

Jacobs has notoriously rehydrated up past 170 pounds in recent bouts, so on Friday night, Chavez may not have much of a size advantage. We might be watching a light heavyweight bout on Friday considering the size of both men.

The card takes place at Talking Stick Resorts Arena on Friday night at 9pm ET. It’s the main event on a strong show. The event will be streamed exclusively on DAZN.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 22: Julio César Chávez Jr. attends Logan Paul Workout Showcase at … [+] Wild Card Boxing Club on October 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Getty Images

