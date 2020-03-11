‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ 4K Blu-Ray Review – Game Changer

The Film

Jumanji: The Next Level doesn’t really live up to its name. Yes, it adds a few new characters, mixes things up a bit by getting The Rock and Kevin Hart to pretend they’ve been taken over by old dudes rather than teenagers, and throws in a few more pretty locations. Despite these efforts, though, it suffers from repetition syndrome, while some of the big set-pieces feel a bit stale and mistake scale for genuine thrills.

It also takes a bit too long to get going too; both the story and Rory McCann’s bad guy feel underdeveloped; and in pushing to be bigger, this sequel loses some of the heart and charm that made Welcome To The Jungle such an unexpected treat.

Jumanji: The Next Level wastes no opportunity to put all four lead actors on screen at once.

Photo: Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony Pictures)

Just because it’s not as good as its predecessor, though, doesn’t mean The Next Level isn’t still a couple of hours of good wholesome fun. The ball all the leads seem to be having is pretty infectious, and there are enough sharp one-liners and sight gags to keep you smiling.

Release details

Studio: Sony Pictures

What you get: Region-free 4K Blu-ray; an HD Blu-ray that’s stupidly locked to Region A; a region locked download code.

Extra Features: Gag Reel; Rhys Darby Wants To Jingle joke featurette; Body Swapping: Snapping Into Character featurette; Back Together: Reuniting the Cast featurette; Level Up: Making Jumanji: The Next Level making of documentary; Scene Breakdown: Ostrich Chase; Scene Breakdown: Mandrill Bridges; Awkwafina Cat Burglar joke featurette; NPC Confessions: Jurgen The Brutal joke featurette; Grow Up featurette; Telenovela joke featurette; VFX Pre-Vis: Zeppelin Battle; VFX Pre-Vis: Ostrich Chase

HDR Formats: HDR10

HDR10 Metadata: Max Light Level: 6248 nits/MaxFALL: 902 nits

Best Audio Option: DTS:X with IMAX Enhanced

Key kit used for this test: Philips 65OLED934, Samsung 65Q90R, Panasonic UB820, Oppo 205

Picture quality

Sony Pictures’ relationship with IMAX is really starting to bear 4K Blu-ray fruit at last. Jumanji: The Next Level is the third Sony 4K BD title delivered in the IMAX Enhanced format I’ve seen in a month, hot on the heels of Zombieland: Double Tap and Charlie’s Angels (the latter of which I’ll be reviewing soon).

A full explanation of what IMAX Enhanced means can be found in this previous article. Briefly, though, the Jumanji: The Next Level picture will have been digitally remastered using IMAX’s proprietary post-production processes (with full creative oversight), while the DTS:X sound will have an extra sprinkling of DTS ‘magic’ that only owners of IMAX-Enhanced AV receivers will be able to unlock.

A camel is no place for an argument.

Photo: Jumanji: The Next Level, Sony Pictures

The IMAX Enhanced picture quality is actually be available to everyone – though officially only a few Sony TVs are certified as being good enough to reproduce the IMAX Enhanced pictures in all their glory.

While not quite as consistently stellar as the picture quality of Zombieland: Douple Tap and Charlie’s Angels, Jumanji: The Next Level’s transfer still regularly looks excellent.

I haven’t been able to find out for sure if the film received a 2K or 4K digital intermediate (if anyone does find out, let me know via the Twitter account listed at the bottom of this article). My guess, though, given the amount of digital effects elements it contains, would be that it got a 2K DI, making this 4K transfer an upscale. For much of the time, though, you’d seriously struggle to tell.

Fine detail levels can look genuinely spectacular at times – especially during relatively static shots consisting predominantly of ‘live action’ rather than CGI elements. Skin details, clothing texture, desert sand, Jumanji’s non-CGI flora and fauna all often look truly spectacular – far more granular, precise and textured than they do on the HD Blu-ray.

There is, though, a problem with the disc’s often exceptional sharpness: It exposes the relative softness/low resolution of some of the film’s digital effects.

Awkwafina makes a fun addition to the Jumanji cast. Especially when she’s playing Danny De Vito…

Photo: Jumanji: The Next Level, Sony Pictures

During the Ostrich attack sequence, for instance, the CGI birds and, especially, some of the nearly 100% CGI shots of the desert stand out like a sore (or rather soft) thumb versus the detail and clarity of the more ‘real’ footage. Even the very opening shot of the film, which appears to be almost totally CGI, looks noticeably soft and artificial versus the live action elements.

The same issue affects many of the other most complex CGI shots, particularly if they take place in daylight. The only exception, perhaps, is the Mandrill attack sequence, which is just about busy and contrasty enough to disguise the softness a bit.

While Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle on 4K Blu-ray didn’t look as sharp or detailed as The Next Level often does, its slightly softer approach delivered a more consistent experience, where the CGI felt more blended into the rest of the image (well, apart from the rhino sequence, anyway).

This may be one instance where the exceptionally clean finish typically associated with IMAX Enhanced titles could have benefited from a sheen of grain to help tie the look of the different elements together.

The bit-rate for the film isn’t as high as that of some 4K Blu-rays. It averages between 50-60Mbps, bottoming out in the mid 30s and tracking up in brief moments to more than 80Mbps for busy exterior shots.

Another immaculately posed Jumanji: The Next Level group shot.

Photo: Jumanji: The Next Level, Sony Pictures

The transfer makes very aggressive use of HDR, too. In fact, its Max Light Level of 6248 nits and Maximum Frame Average Light Level of 902 nits are both huge by typical 4K Blu-ray standards. By comparison, Knives Out (reviewed here) only presented values of 267 and 89 nits.

I’m not sure if this is representative of the IMAX Enhanced approach to HDR, but it’s certainly nice to see a title seemingly willing to push the home HDR envelope a bit.

Exterior daylight shots consistently look exceptionally bright, yet the transfer still has the headroom to deliver intense highlights that go far beyond the already high brightness baseline. During the scenes set in snow, for instance, the intensity of the snow and clear skies is a sight to behold, yet the transfer still manages to step up more gears to create intense sun reflections on skin, or a golden glow to the frames of Jack Black’s glasses.

Black levels are deep and intense too, but don’t look crushed or hollow. In fact, the while image feels beautifully balanced, with the greatly expanded light range spreading organically through the image rather than just feeling focused at the light and dark extremes.

The expanded colour work is the icing on the cake. Tones are consistently and comprehensively enriched, all the way through from the intensity of the flames during the fight in Jurgen The Brutal’s castle through to the rich greens of the jungle, the glistening blues of the lakes and ponds, the mixture of clear blue and cloudy grey skies, and last but not least, the film’s skin tones – no matter what sort of light they’re appearing in.

You guessed it: it’s another Jumanji: The Next Level group shot.

Photo: Jumanji: The Next Level, Sony Pictures

I’d worried that the transfer’s extreme brightness might lead to some colour bleaching or glaring, but actually everything looks pretty much perfect.

There is one last disappointment to finish on, though: Sony’s continuing failure to use the HDR10+ dynamic HDR format (which adds extra scene by scene picture data) on its IMAX Enhanced releases.

This decision is not entirely surprising on one level, I guess, given that Sony’s still hasn’t adopted support for the HDR10+ format on its TVs. But it’s still a shame – especially since there’s zero chance of getting the alternative Dolby Vision dynamic HDR format on IMAX Enhanced titles (given that IMAX and Dolby are pretty direct rivals).

Sound quality

The DTS:X Jumanji: The Next Level mix (found exclusively on the 4K Blu-ray) is impressive. Particularly in how organic it feels.

Every channel is consistently and aggressively used, but always in balance with all the others. Nothing sounds brash or over egged, with each element – the score, the dialogue, the action effects and so on – harmonizing together beautifully.

There’s some exceptional subtlety to the mix too, in terms of both ambient effects and the rise and fall of the varied (though also rather forgettable) score.

Ostriches ahoy.

Photo: Jumanji: The Next Level, Sony Pictures

The DTS:X mix is not as extreme in its dynamics as some of the most ‘out there’ Dolby Atmos mixes I’ve heard on 4K Blu-ray. But its more organic approach results in a lovely cocoon of sound that enfolds you comfortably in Jumanji’s world without drawing undue attention to itself.

Note, too, that if you have a receiver able to take advantage of the IMAX Enhanced audio, you’ll notice a bit more detail clarity, separation and upper range aggression.

Extra Features

In typical Sony style, there are no extra features on the 4K Blu-ray (unless you consider trailers for upcoming films ‘extras’).

The HD Blu-ray, though, carries a passable selection of goodies. Note that if you live outside the US and you’re thinking of importing the 4K Blu-ray or HD Blu-ray from there, the HD disc is (spectacularly stupidly, given that 4K Blu-rays don’t support region coding) locked to Region A. So you’ll need a multi-region player to access its features.

Things kick off in suitably light fashion with a five-minute gag reel, before getting into a couple of similarly fluffy featurettes on the actors coming back for the sequel, and the decision to have some of them switch characters this time.

The Jumanji: The Next Level 4K Blu-ray box art.

Photo: Jumanji: The Next Level, Sony Pictures

A bit more substantial and worthy of your time are a 13-minute ‘Making Of’ documentary and a 12-minute breakdown of the how the filmmakers created the Ostrich chase and Mandrill attack sequences. This latter scene focus feature includes lots of great coverage of the practical effects as well as, inevitably, the CGI.

There are also a couple of rather long pre-viz sequences showing the computer models of the Zeppelin and Ostrich sequences, before we go back to the lightweight stuff. Namely: a short jokey clip about Rhys Darby recording a jingle for the film; Awkwafina practising being a cat burglar by stealing stuff from crew members; a ‘confessional’ showing the softer side of Jurgen The Brutal; Danny DeVito and Danny Glover teaching the other actors how to play old folk; a strange teaser where everyone but a confused Kevin Hart speaks in dubbed Spanish; and finally an equally strange clip where Hart ‘trick or treats’ Dwayne Johnson.

Verdict

While Jumanji: The Next Level isn’t as good a film as its predecessor, it does benefit from a superior 4K Blu-ray treatment. The only problem is that the picture quality is so good it sometimes exposes the pretty low resolution of some of the special effects work.

—

