Jürgen Klopp: Liverpool Manager Believes Juventus Will Win The Champions League, Maurizio Sarri Disagrees

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has claimed Juventus are ‘favourites’ to win this seasons Champions League, despite his sides unbelievable form in this seasons Premier League.

The Kop boss has revealed he had backed the Italian giants before the start of the season to win Europe’s elite prize.

“Juventus were my favourites before the season started but I obviously don’t watch Italian football enough because I cannot work out why they are not 10 points ahead at the top of Serie A,” Klopp told the The Guardian.

“They have the biggest squad I have ever seen in my life; quality players too, it’s crazy.

“The Bayern Munich squad is also massive, PSG are incredible when they are all fit, you can never discount Barcelona and let’s not forget Manchester City because the Champions League will be one of their big targets.

“I have no clue how far we can go but there’s no need to think about it yet because at the moment all we need to concentrate on is Atlético on Tuesday.”

Liverpool return to the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday where they won the competition last season beating Tottenham 2-0 in the final, whilst Juventus travel to France to take on Lyon at the Groupama Stadium in their first-leg tie on March 26.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri was quick to dismiss such accusations made by the Reds boss, suggesting the German is only trying to take the pressure off himself and his players.

“Jürgen also said that he doesn’t watch much Italian football, so that explains his confusion! Jurgen is one of the smartest and funniest people I’ve ever known and what he’s doing here is shaking off the burden of being the favourites,” Sarri said.

The Old Lady haven’t been past the quarter-final stage since reaching the final in June 2017, having been defeated 4-1 by Real Madrid at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. It was a game which saw current Juve talisman Ronaldo net a brace for Los Blancos, helping his former side to their twelfth Champions League triumph.

The last eight of the competition has previously seen Sarri’s side beaten by Real Madrid and Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt’s former club Ajax last season.

Ronaldo has the Champions League in his sight and hopes he can get his hands on the prize before he hangs up his boots. The 35-year-old and the rest of his teammates, however, must overcome a stubborn and well organised Lyon side before they can even think about such success.

If they believe the words of the best manager in the world currently, then they can go to France full of confidence, even if their manager is not so sure.

