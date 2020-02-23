Justin Bieber, Niall Horan And Justin Timberlake: 5 Important Moves On This Week’s Hot 100

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 26: Justin Timberlake is pictured during Day One of the 2019 Alfred … [+] Dunhill Links Championship, at Carnoustie Golf Links, on September 26, 2019, in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Two Justins, both pop stars, but from different eras, send new singles onto the Hot 100 this week, with one almost becoming a top 10 smash while the other only reached the list by a few rungs. The two tracks mix hip-hop and pop, and it will be fascinating to watch their performance over the coming months.

In between those cuts, one of the most beloved pop groups of all time and the most successful female rapper ever make waves with just-released singles, earning new top 40s in the process.

Here’s a look at five of the most important moves on this week’s Hot 100 singles chart.

No. 11 – Justin Bieber – “Intentions (ft. Quavo)”

As he was preparing to release his new album Changes, Justin Bieber dropped a new single from the set, “Intentions,” just days before fans could hear the project in full. Now, the track has barely missed reaching the top 10, opening at No. 11 instead. That placement is a bit disappointing, but it does grant both acts another hit.

“Intentions” is now Bieber’s fortieth top 40 on the Hot 100 and Quavo’s sixth as a soloist and his seventeenth when including the music he’s made as a member of Migos.

No. 23 – Nicki Minaj – “Yikes”

With another new song on the Hot 100, Nicki Minaj passes fellow hip-hop star Kanye West for the fifth-most placements on the tally, and her latest appearance has turned out to be a big hit. The promotional single, “Yikes,” launches at No. 23, becoming the rapper’s fifty-fifth top 40 smash and tune No. 108 for the musician on the tally.

No. 36 – Black Eyed Peas – “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life) (ft. J Balvin)”

It’s been almost a decade since the Black Eyed Peas last appeared inside the top 40 on the Hot 100, and after fighting to rejoin the region, the band has finally jumped into the tier. The group’s current single “RITMO” rises to No. 36, entering the important area for the first time. The track is the trio’s fifteenth top 40 smash and featured act J Balvin’s third.

In addition to becoming a certified hit on the Hot 100, “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)” has now risen all the way to No. 1 on both the Hot Latin Songs and Hot Dance/Electronic Songs charts.

No. 90 – Meek Mill – “Believe (ft. Justin Timberlake)”

Just two months into 2020 and Meek Mill has already delivered two new songs, both of which may be featured on an upcoming album, though he hasn’t shared that news just yet. First up was “Letter to Nipsey” with Roddy Ricch, which the two performed at the Grammys, and now he and Justin Timberlake have shared “Believe.” The tune could wind up being a crossover smash for the musicians, though it only starts at No. 90.

No. 97 – Niall Horan – “No Judgement”

Niall Horan’s new album Heartbreak Weather arrives in mid-March, and weeks before it drops, he has gifted his expectant fan base with a third proper single from the set. “No Judgement” lands at No. 97 on this week’s Hot 100, only barely making it to the tally at all.

As a solo act, Horan has now placed five tunes onto the Hot 100, while his career count rises to 34 appearances when One Direction’s 29 hit songs are included.

