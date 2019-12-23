Justin Bieber Vs. Selena Gomez: Which Pop Star Will Have A Bigger Album Debut In 2020?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Selena Gomez performs onstage during the 2019 American Music … [+] Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp)

Getty Images for dcp

Justin Bieber has been strategically tantalizing fans on Twitter with a cryptic series of dates and photos alluding to new music coming soon. “December 24, December 31, January 3… #2020” the singer tweeted today, attaching a photo of himself and a text post that simply read “tomorrow.” One could reasonably infer that Bieber is planning to release new music soon, and a new studio album may be imminent. It would mark his first full-length effort since 2015’s Purpose, and given his string of massive singles in the interim, the album is sure to sell like gangbusters.

Bieber isn’t the only pop star mounting a comeback in the new year. Last week, his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez announced the title of her forthcoming album, Rare, which is slated for a Jan. 10 release. Similarly, Rare will mark Gomez’s first full-length album since 2015’s chart-topping Revival, though it already has a leg up on its predecessor: Rare’s lead single, “Lose You to Love Me,” became Gomez’s first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. The stark, confessional ballad seems to address the fallout from Gomez and Bieber’s breakup (“You promised the world and I fell for it / I put you first and you adored it”), and the singer has described Rare as “stepping into a whole new era of my life, and it not involving the horrible things, the abuse, the emotional chaos.”

Understandably, the promise of new music from both stars has divided fans into vocal camps, particularly on Twitter, where #BieberIsBackTOMORROW and #RAREisComing are dueling for top-trending supremacy. But how will Gomez and Bieber’s new albums fare where it counts—the Billboard charts—and which star will have the bigger 2020 debut?

Justin Bieber’s new album first-week sales prediction

Justin Bieber is so omnipresent on the Billboard charts that it’s almost easy to forget just how massively popular he is. In 2015, Purpose debuted at No. 1 with a staggering 649,000 album-equivalent units, of which 522,000 were traditional album sales. The album has since been certified 4x platinum by the RIAA and spawned three No. 1 singles—“Sorry,” “Love Yourself” and “What Do You Mean?”—along with the No. 8 “Where Are Ü Now.” Those singles have earned a combined 25 RIAA platinum certifications, and each of the three chart-toppers earned more than 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Bieber has kept busy since the release of Purpose by releasing his own singles and guesting on other stars’ songs. Most notably, he appeared on the remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s diamond-certified single “Despacito,” which dominated every streaming service and airwave in 2017. Bieber also featured on DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One” alongside Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne, propelling the song to No. 1 on the Hot 100. A second DJ Khaled collaboration, “No Brainer,” reached No. 5, while his latest Ed Sheeran partnership “I Don’t Care” peaked at No. 2. Most recently, Bieber dipped his feet into the country waters on Dan + Shay’s “10,000 Hours,” which peaked at No. 4 and became the highest-charting non-holiday country song on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart.

Clearly, Bieber has maintained his commercial momentum, leaving fans champing at the bit for a new full-length album. Bieber is roughly as popular and arguably more radio-friendly than fellow musical heartthrob Harry Styles, whose Fine Line just debuted with 478,000 album-equivalent units including 393,000 album sales. Using this comparison and Purpose’s first-week total, I would peg Bieber’s new album to sell between 400,000 and 500,000 “pure” copies in its first week. Streaming also plays a much bigger role in album sales now than in 2015, and 120,000 streaming-equivalent albums seems puny for a new Bieber release. Assuming the singer kicks off his rollout with another explosive lead single, I predict a streaming debut more in line with Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, which tallied 278,000 streaming-equivalent albums in its first week.

Final prediction: 700,000 album-equivalent units

Selena Gomez’s Rare first-week sales prediction

Selena Gomez has historically not been a huge album sales artist. Her solo debut, Stars Dance, debuted with 97,000 copies in 2013, while its follow-up, Revival, moved 117,000 units in its first week, of which 85,000 were pure sales. But Revival’s singles performed respectably, with “Good for You,” Same Old Love” and “Hands to Myself” all peaking inside the Top 10 of the Hot 100. 2017’s “Bad Liar” underperformed commercially, peaking at No. 20, but it earned much critical acclaim and further established Gomez as an intuitive vocalist whose singles surpassed generic radio fluff. Anthemic singles “Wolves” and “Back to You” saw her dabble in electro-pop and EDM, demonstrating her knack for explosive hooks and arena-sized choruses. Meanwhile, Kygo collaboration “It Ain’t Me” and DJ Snake banger “Taki Taki” have both racked up over 900 million Spotify streams, proving Gomez is a major force on streaming services if she has the proper song or collaborators.

Yet it took a stripped-down instrumental and plaintive vocal performance to catapult Gomez to the top of the Hot 100. As Vulture’s Craig Jenkins noted, Gomez sold “Lose You to Love Me” primarily on its lyrics. It was a gamble that paid off, as fans are clearly eager to hear Gomez’s perspective on her relationship with Bieber. Introspective, self-empowering pop songs thrived in 2019, with one of the most notable examples being Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” in which she literally name-checks her ex-boyfriends and celebrates her renewed commitment to self-love. Gomez took a similar approach on “Lose You to Love Me,” and it took her straight to the top of the chart.

Thank U, Next also makes a good analogue when predicting Rare’s chart debut. Buoyed by the consecutive No. 1 singles “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings,” Grande’s latest album debuted with 360,000 album-equivalent units, of which 116,000 were pure sales. The album was a critical smash and appeared on several year-end lists, and it found Grande fully coming into her own in terms of songwriting and musical direction. If Gomez does the same on Rare—which seems likely, considering the critical acclaim, commercial success and artistic clarity of “Lose You to Love Me”—the album could enjoy a much bigger debut than Revival. A similar pure sales total (85,000-100,000) seems likely, but given Gomez’s aforementioned streaming success (as well as “Lose You to Love Me,” which has already earned 245 million Spotify plays), Rare is all but guaranteed to perform better than its predecessors on streaming. Considering her current chart momentum and social media popularity, Rare could very well earn 150,000 streaming-equivalent albums in its first week.

Final prediction: 250,000 album-equivalent units

Yes, I’m predicting Bieber’s new album to nearly triple the debut of Gomez’s Rare, but that’s not a swipe at Gomez or a judgment on her current popularity. The fact is, Bieber has historically sold way more albums than her and has collected an astounding five No. 1 hits since he released Purpose. Look beyond the raw numbers of these predictions, and I anticipate Gomez’s Rare to more than double the first-week sales of Revival, while I expect Bieber’s new album to perform marginally better than Purpose. (At a certain level of success, exponential sales growth with each successive album becomes nearly impossible.) Of course, these predictions are all in good fun, and Bieber and Gomez deserve to have their albums evaluated on their own merits, rather than pitted against each other because of their romantic history. They both stand a good chance of topping the Billboard 200 as long as they don’t release albums on the same day, and in that case, they’ll both be winners.

