Justin Gaethje Says He’ll Punch Dana White In The Nose If Denied Conor McGregor Fight

Justin Gaethje wants to fight Conor McGregor. How much does he want that fight? Judging from his recent comments, Gaethje wants the fight enough that he’s willing to possibly catch an assault charge.

Speaking to ESPN, the former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion was asked what he would do if the UFC, specifically UFC president Dana White, booked McGregor against the winner of the upcoming main event at UFC 249. That fight pits lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov against Tony Ferguson.

“I cannot take that into account,” said Gaethje. “I’ll get fired. I’ll punch (White) in the (expletive) nose. If you’re going to take away an opportunity off my table, then I’m going to (expletive) fight you. I don’t know what you want me to do.”

“It’s not fair, and I’m not going to stand for it. I’m very levelheaded. I respect the boss. But if he (expletive) tries … that, I’m going to war.”

Gaethje is currently the No. 4 ranked fighter in the official UFC lightweight rankings. He is one spot behind McGregor. Gaethje has not stepped into the octagon since he knocked out Donald Cerrone in the first round of their UFC Fight Night 158 matchup in September.

White has said he wants to book the rematch between Nurmagomedov and McGregor if the lightweight champ is successful in defending his title against Ferguson. Gaethje’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, who also manages Nurmagomedov, is pushing for McGregor vs. Gaethje as well.

“If Khabib wins on April 18, Conor McGregor is not getting a title shot — simple,” Abdelaziz said. “Dana White is the best promoter of all time because he understands fighting and matchmaking. The only way Conor McGregor can fight for a title is if he beats someone like Justin Gaethje. If he were to do that, it would be hard to deny him.”

“The reason why I don’t think he’s fought Justin Gaethje is I think out of everybody in the UFC, Justin Gaethje takes people to a different place. Many people break. And we’ve seen Conor McGregor break before. Justin Gaethje is a nightmare matchup for him.”

UFC 249 takes place April 18 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

