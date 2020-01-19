Juventus Considering Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitić In Shock January Swap Deal

BARCELONA, SPAIN – DECEMBER 18: Ivan Rakitic of Barcelona reacts during the Liga match between FC … [+] Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou on December 18, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Juventus are keen to exchange winger Federico Bernardeschi for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitić this winter, according to Sky Italia.

Rakitić has previously made it clear he sees his future at Barça, despite limited game time this season. The Croatian international, who was a key target for the Old Lady in the summer, fell out of favour under former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde, who was sacked on Monday.

Whilst making 13 appearances and contributing two assists so far this season, Rakitić was used sparingly at the start of the season but could come back into the picture following the arrival of new Barça manager Quique Setién.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – DECEMBER 18: Ivan Rakitic of FC Barcelona plays the ball during the Liga match … [+] between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou on December 18, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

In a recent interview, where he outlined his plans, Rakitić said:

“Lots of things have happened in the last few months. Sometimes, things happen that you can’t understand, but you have to accept it.

“It’s happened to me. No one gives you anything. I want to give my all and if I can play here then I’ve always said that there’s no better place than Barcelona to keep winning trophies, it’s the perfect place for me”, the 31-year-old said.

Maurizio Sarri is keen to strengthen his midfield as he looks to claim back-to-back Serie A titles and progress to challenge for the Champions League, and the Juve manager has earmarked the Croat as the perfect option in the middle.

ALLIANZ STADIUM, TORINO, ITALY – 2020/01/06: Emre Can of Juventus FC during the Serie A match … [+] between Juventus Fc and Cagliari Calcio. Juventus Fc wins 4-0 over Cagliari Calcio. (Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Emre Can is still expected to depart the Allianz Stadium this January, with a number of Premier League sides including Manchester United and Everton interested in the German international. Therefore, Sarri will seek a reinforcement in the midfield and is likely to force a move for Rakitić should Can leave.

ALLIANZ STADIUM, TURIN, ITALY – 2020/01/15: Federico Bernardeschi of Juventus FC in action during … [+] the Coppa Italia football match between Juventus FC and Udinese Calcio. Juventus FC won 4-0 over Udinese Calcio. (Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Juve, however, are mindful that given the fact there is a six-year age gap between 25-year-old Bernardeschi and his Barcelona counterpart, this too could be a telling factor in any swap deal, and the Can situation further complicates the situation for Sarri.

There is yet to be any decision from Bernardeschi, with the Italian’s representatives yet to give the green light. Should any talks with the Catalan giants take place then Sarri will have some major midfield decisions to make.

