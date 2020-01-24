Juventus Join Everton In Race For Napoli Midfielder Allan

Allan of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale at Stadio San … [+] Paolo Naples Italy on 6 January 2020. (Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Serie A champions Juventus have joined Everton in a swoop for the services of highly-rated Napoli midfielder Allan, according to calciomercato.

Following the arrival of Diego Demme from RB Leipzig and Stanislav Lobotka from Celta Vigo, Napoli are said to be willing to let the Brazilan leave before the end fo the transfer window. Allan has been with the Gli Azzurri since 2015, making 195 appearances in nearly five years.

NAPLES, ITALY – JANUARY 06: Allan player of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli … [+] and FC Internazionale at Stadio San Paolo on January 06, 2020 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Maurizio Sarri is a keen admirer of the experienced midfielder and should Emre Can, who continues to be linked with a move away leave the Allianz Stadium, Sarri is expected to swoop for Allan.

Juventus would, however, have to do battle with Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton. The Italian manager is a keen admirer of the player who he knows well, during his time in Naples. Reports suggest Ancelotti has personally called the player and is trying to persuade him to move to Goodison Park with a reunion on the cards.

Napoli’s Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) goes to congratulate Napoli’s Brazilian midfielder … [+] Allan (R) at the end of the UEFA Champions League Group E football match Napoli vs Genk on December 10, 2019 at the San Paolo stadium in Naples. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Should Allan move to Merseyside he would likely fill the void left by Idrissa Gueye, who joined Paris Saint-Germain in July last year in a $39million deal. PSG also remain interested in Allan’s services, but Everton could have the upper hand due to the relationship of the player and Ancelotti, as well as the attraction of Premier League football.

Should Juventus want to secure him though, they will need to act fast before it esis too late. The player will most definitely be on the move with his contract up next summer, therefore a cut price fee of $13million would be enough to secure his services.

The longer Sarri deliberates on Can the greater the chance he will lose out on Allan. He needs to be more decisive to secure his man.

