Kansas Favored To Win NCAA Tournament, Followed By Duke, Gonzaga, Ohio State

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – DECEMBER 14: Silvio De Sousa #22 of the Kansas Jayhawks is fouled while shooting … [+] during the game against the UMKC Kangaroos at Allen Fieldhouse on December 14, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This college basketball season has been as wide open as any in recent memory.

Gonzaga is currently the sixth No. 1 team in the AP Poll this season after Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke, Kansas and Louisville all had their shot.

That said, Kansas is currently favorite to cut down the nets in Atlanta on April 6 at odds of 8/1, according to BetOnline.ag.

Duke, Gonzaga and Ohio State are right behind at 10/1.

Kentucky, Louisville and Michigan State, all of which have spent time at No. 1 already this season, are at 12/1.

All told, 34 teams face odds of 50/1 or better.

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 31: Vernon Carey Jr. #1 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after … [+] dunking against the Boston College Eagles during the first half of a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 31, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Meantime, Duke freshman Vernon Carey Jr. is a 3/1 favorite to win National Player of the Year honors, followed by Michigan State’s Cassius Winston at 4/1 and Louisville’s Jordan Nwora at 11/2.

James Wiseman, who recently left Memphis to prepare for the NBA Draft, is the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft at 4/5, followed by Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and Cole Anthony.

The NCAA Tournament could happen without the top-5 projected picks, as I wrote here on Forbes.

2020 NCAA Championship – Odds to Win (Teams in red have longer odds, teams in blue have shorter odds, and teams in black stayed the same)

12/2/19 Current (1/3/20)

Kansas 10/1 8/1

Duke 10/1 10/1

Gonzaga 16/1 10/1

Ohio State 22/1 10/1

Kentucky 10/1 12/1

Louisville 12/1 12/1

Michigan State 9/1 12/1

Maryland 25/1 16/1

Michigan 20/1 16/1

Oregon 14/1 16/1

Baylor 33/1 20/1

Florida 20/1 20/1

North Carolina 16/1 25/1

Virginia 20/1 25/1

Texas Tech 20/1 28/1

Arizona 28/1 33/1

Auburn 28/1 33/1

Colorado 33/1 33/1

Dayton 33/1 33/1

Memphis 20/1 33/1

San Diego State 250/1 33/1

Seton Hall 33/1 33/1

Texas 28/1 33/1

Villanova 25/1 33/1

Butler 150/1 40/1

Tennessee 33/1 40/1

Utah State 50/1 40/1

Washington 25/1 40/1

Cincinnati 66/1 50/1

Creighton 66/1 50/1

Florida State 40/1 50/1

Marquette 40/1 50/1

Purdue 40/1 50/1

Xavier 40/1 50/1

Connecticut 50/1 66/1

Saint Mary’s 66/1 66/1

St. John’s 150/1 66/1

West Virginia Off the Board 66/1

Alabama 100/1 80/1

Houston 40/1 80/1

Indiana 80/1 80/1

LSU 66/1 80/1

Wichita State 100/1 80/1

Arizona State 150/1 100/1

Arkansas 100/1 100/1

Georgia 80/1 100/1

Illinois 100/1 100/1

Iowa 80/1 100/1

Oklahoma State 100/1 100/1

Stephen F. Austin 100/1 100/1

Utah 150/1 100/1

VCU 50/1 100/1

Wisconsin 100/1 100/1

Mississippi 100/1 150/1

Mississippi State 50/1 150/1

Oklahoma 100/1 150/1

Penn State 100/1 150/1

Pittsburgh 150/1 150/1

South Carolina Off the Board 150/1

Syracuse 150/1 150/1

UCLA 100/1 150/1

USC 100/1 150/1

Virginia Tech 100/1 150/1

NC State Off the Board 200/1

Clemson Off the Board 250/1

Davidson 250/1 250/1

DePaul 250/1 250/1

Evansville 250/1 250/1

Georgetown 250/1 250/1

Georgia Tech 250/1 250/1

Iowa State Off the Board 250/1

Kansas State 150/1 250/1

Notre Dame 100/1 250/1

Providence 150/1 250/1

Richmond Off the Board 250/1

Rutgers 250/1 250/1

SMU 250/1 250/1

Stanford 250/1 250/1

Temple 250/1 250/1

Boston College 250/1 500/1

California 250/1 500/1

Liberty Off the Board 500/1

UMBC 250/1 500/1

Vermont 250/1 500/1

Odds to Win 2019-20 National Player Of The Year (Players in red have longer odds, players in blue have shorter odds, and players in black stayed the same)

11/5/19 Current Odds (1/3/20)

Vernon Carey Jr Off the Board 3/1

Cassius Winston 3/2 4/1

Jordan Nwora 11/2 11/2

Markus Howard 9/1 8/1

Myles Powell 9/1 17/2

Caleb Wesson Off the Board 9/1

Devon Dotson 9/1 9/1

Payton Prichard Off the Board 9/1

Filip Petrusev Off the Board 12/1

Luke Garza Off the Board 12/1

Malachi Flynn Off the Board 12/1

Cole Anthony 6/1 Off the Board

James Wiseman 6/1 Off the Board

Kerry Blackshear Jr 10/1 Off the Board

Sam Merrill 18/1 Off the Board

Tre Jones 9/1 Off the Board

2020 1stOverall NBA Draft Pick

James Wiseman 4/5

Anthony Edwards 5/4

LaMelo Ball 5/1

Cole Anthony 6/1

Source