Kanye West Delivers ‘Jesus Is Born’ On Christmas Day

This isn’t the first time he’s documented his work with the choir. West’s IMAX film, which premiered alongside his ninth studio album, grossed $1.03 million worldwide. The 35-minute movie was promoted as an exclusive glimpse inside his Sunday Service. “We’re here to spread the gospel,” West said in a voiceover for a behind-the-scenes clip. “I’m not here for your entertainment. … I use art to make believers.”

Earlier this year, the “Stronger” artist reportedly renounced secular music. Jesus Is Born leans into a more traditional take on gospel music with original hymns as well as covers of classics like “Balm in Gilead.” He’s previously performed with the choir at Sunday Service events across the country, including Coachella in April.

If that wasn’t enough, West also ventured into creating operas this year. He debuted Nebuchadnezzar in November, while Mary saw the light of day this month. Then there’s a Jesus Is King sequel in the works with Dr. Dre.

Listen to Jesus Is Born below.



INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Kanye West performs Sunday Service during the 2019 Coachella Valley … [+] Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

Getty Images for Coachella

Kanye West just committed Sunday Service to the album format on Jesus Is Born — and he managed to meet his deadline this time around.

The 19-track praise album follows up his gospel-inspired LP, Jesus Is King, which arrived in October after a series of delays. Jesus Is Born is credited to the Sunday Service Choir on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. West serves as the executive producer, and he reinterpreted his tracks, “Ultralight Beam” and “Father Stretch.”

This isn’t the first time he’s documented his work with the choir. West’s IMAX film, which premiered alongside his ninth studio album, grossed $1.03 million worldwide. The 35-minute movie was promoted as an exclusive glimpse inside his Sunday Service. “We’re here to spread the gospel,” West said in a voiceover for a behind-the-scenes clip. “I’m not here for your entertainment. … I use art to make believers.”

Earlier this year, the “Stronger” artist reportedly renounced secular music. Jesus Is Born leans into a more traditional take on gospel music with original hymns as well as covers of classics like “Balm in Gilead.” He’s previously performed with the choir at Sunday Service events across the country, including Coachella in April.

If that wasn’t enough, West also ventured into creating operas this year. He debuted Nebuchadnezzar in November, while Mary saw the light of day this month. Then there’s a Jesus Is King sequel in the works with Dr. Dre.

Listen to Jesus Is Born below.