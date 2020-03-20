Keep Cooking And Carry On: TV Chef Jamie Oliver Serves Up New Coronavirus Show

Getty Images

Topline: British TV chef Jamie Oliver has whipped up a brand new show aimed at helping people in self-isolation cook up recipes using items they’ve stocked up on as coronavirus self-isolation measures kick in.

Keep Cooking And Carry On will air at 5:30 p.m. U.K. time on Channel 4. Interestingly, it is scheduled at around the same time as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s daily coronavirus briefing.

In a sign of these unprecedented times, the show was turned around in days in efforts to inspire those forced to stay indoors to make meals out of their shop.

It comes amid widespread panic buying across the U.K. that forced desperate shoppers and medical professionals to appeal on social media for consumers to only buy what they need.

Britain’s leading supermarkets this week issued new measures this week to prevent panic-buying, with Sainsbury’s and Tesco restricting any one item to three per shopper.

Tangent: Oliver, a familiar face across British screens throughout his 20-plus year career as a TV chef, recently oversaw the collapse of his Jamie’s Italian restaurant chain amid a decline in demand and, more widely, struggling high streets across the U.K.

Crucial comment: Sarah Lazenby, head of formats and features at Channel 4, said: “Keep Cooking And Carry On forms part of Channel 4’s response to these unprecedented times. Who better than Jamie to help us all navigate the day to day challenge of eating well and feeding our families?”

