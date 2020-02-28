Kehlani Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal With Pulse Music Group

Kehlani attends the 3rd annual #REVOLVEawards at Goya Studios on November 15, 2019 in Hollywood, … [+] California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

FilmMagic

R&B star Kehlani has inked an exclusive global publishing agreement with Pulse Music Group, which specializes in music publishing, management and music services, the company announced Thursday (Feb. 27).

The deal encompasses the 24-year-old singer-songwriter’s entire music catalog as well as future works. The music company acknowledged the singer’s vast accomplishments, including a recent worldwide headlining tour, multiple gold and platinum certifications and more than 1 billion combined music streams.

Pulse Vice President of A&R Ashley Calhoun welcomed Kehlani to the Pulse team in a press release, writing: “Her talent both as an artist and songwriter is undeniable and seeing her career skyrocket in such a short time is incredibly impressive. We can’t wait to get to work and to be a part of her team in this next stage of her career.”

Pulse’s partnership with the singer follows the company’s worldwide publishing deal with rising Houston artist Trevor Daniel, who gained global popularity with his viral TikTok-fueled track “Falling.” The company’s publishing roster features artists like 16-year-old rapper Bhad Bhabie, Ty Dolla $ign, Rich the Kid, James Blake and more. Its category of hits include Camila Cabello’s “Havana,” Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” and Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber’s song of the summer, the “Despacito (Remix).”

In January, Pulse Music Group announced an exclusive joint venture with Concord Music Publishing, an acquisition which could be valued north of $100 million, according to an estimate from Music Business Worldwide. The official amount has not been disclosed. Concord acquired Fujipacific Music’s global stake in Pulse and will administer the catalog and all future signings from Pulse.

Kehlani released her debut mixtape, You Should Be Here, in 2015, which earned the singer her first Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album. She’s appeared on a string of platinum-certified collaborations, including “Nights Like This (feat. Ty Dolla $ign),” Kyle’s “Playwithme (feat. Kehlani)” Cardi B’s “Ring (feat. Kehlani) and Charlie Puth’s “Done For Me (feat. Kehlani).” The singer also recently appeared on Justin Bieber’s new album Changes on his track “Get Me (feat. Kehlani).” She’s worked with a vast range of artists including Post Malone, Eminem, Khalid, Calvin Harris and G-Eazy.

The singer will join Justin Bieber and fellow opener Jaden Smith for Bieber’s Changes Tour, which will kick off May 14 at the CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

Source