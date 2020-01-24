Kelly Sildaru: The 17-Year-Old Queen Of Freestyle Skiing—From A Mountainless Country

LEYSIN, SWITZERLAND – JANUARY 18: Kelly Sildaru of Estonia competes in Women’s Freeski Slopestyle … [+] Final during day 9 of the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympics at Leysin Park & Pipe on January 18, 2020 in LEYSIN, Switzerland. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Getty Images

With her signature long, blonde tendrils peeking out from underneath her helmet, 17-year-old Estonian freeskier Kelly Sildaru tugs at her gloves, adjusts her goggles and takes a deep breath. Then, with a decisive push, she’s off.

It’s one of the most important runs of Sildaru’s career, this second of three in the Lausanne 2020 Youth Winter Olympics Women’s Slopestyle final, held January 18. Dropping in switch—backwards—she sent a message: I’ve got this in the bag. First up: a 450 (the number of degrees in her spin) off the rail, which no other woman in the field attempted. Then, an impossibly effortless 900 off her first jump.

No one could top her score of 93.75, and Sildaru’s first Youth Olympics gold medal took its rightful place around her neck. Nearby, Sildaru’s Estonian fan club clutched their nation’s flag, cheering.

That one of the world’s freestyle skiing champions hails from Estonia, a virtually mountainless country with an elevation of just 1,040 ft, is more than implausible. But heroes can be found in the most unlikely places—skiers, too.

Sildaru’s family—brother, Henry, and parents, Tõnis and Lilian—is from Tallinn, Estonia’s capital. The city has “a vibrant vibe all its own,” declares Lonely Planet. The same might be said of the 17-year-old skier it has produced.

How did a girl growing up in a sea level city set her sights on becoming a world-class skier? It began when, at age two, Sildaru’s father, Tõnis, took her to a spring sale at a local ski equipment supplier. Sildaru did her first competition four years later. She honed her skills in those early years at Nmme Lumepark (elevation: 325 feet). However, Nmme Lumepark also houses small jumps and rails, and it was there Sildaru began to cut her teeth on those features (few, if any, female freeskiers today can match her mastery of rails). Estonia houses just six ski resorts. The total slope length of the biggest, Kuutse Hill—Otepää, is just 1.8 kilometers.

“When I started skiing, I didn’t need to travel that much,” Sildaru says. “We have some little mountains and hills. At the beginning there were enough.” But she had to start traveling more—three weeks skiing in the Alps, for instance—when she started doing bigger competitions.

Strange as it sounds, there’s an inherent advantage in how Sildaru trained herself up. “We don’t compete on the same courses and on the same mountains. Kelly never had home field advantage, but she never had the disadvantage of knowing a home mountain so well,” says former pro freestyle skier and current X Games women’s ski analyst Jen Hudak.

Estonia couldn’t keep its ski queen a secret for long. Web edits of Sildaru and her brother, Henry, skiing gained traction and earned the siblings a large grassroots following. Kelly soon signed on with major sponsors Nike and Red Bull. Adjusting to her newfound celebrity in Estonia was a struggle at first.

“It’s really nice to have your country supporting you, but sometimes it can be hard if people know you well and recognize you on the street,” Sildaru says. “In the beginning, I didn’t like it at all. But I’m really used to it by now. Sometimes I’m out with my friends and they’re like, ‘Do you see how they’re looking at you?” and I don’t even notice it.”

At 13, Sildaru entered her first major contest—Dew Tour Breckenridge in Colorado—and won. Tõnis quit his job in 2015 to travel with Kelly and Henry to competitions. Sildaru won five of five Slopestyle contests she entered in 2016, including her X Games Aspen debut. In so doing, she became the second-youngest Winter X Games gold medalist ever.

“Kelly’s so interesting to me because there was so much visibility into her as an athlete before she even competed,” says Hudak. “Being a good skier is so different from being a good competitor, and she has surpassed my expectations there for sure.”

Sildaru’s 2017 exploits, which saw her collect more X Games medals and enter her first World Cup competitions, even earned social media praise from former Estonian prime minister Taavi Rõivas. “Unbelievable 1440 degrees jump by Kelly Sildaru, very impressive! Go, Kelly!!!” he tweeted during X Games Norway 2017.

Sildaru was considered a favorite to podium at the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. If she did, she would earn Estonia its first-ever Olympic medal in freestyle skiing. However, a torn ACL forced her to miss the entire 2018 season, including what would have been her Olympics debut.

The time off allowed Sildaru to focus on her studies; she’s currently a sophomore in high school in Tallinn, and she homeschools when she’s on the road. “School is important because you can’t be a freestyle skier forever,” she says. “I’ve skied so much the last few years and didn’t have time for school, so maybe now I want to see life from a different angle.” She sharpens her English by watching English-language movies on planes when she travels. While Sildaru also loves reading—her favorite book is R. J. Palacio’s Wonder—she rarely has time for it, nor for her other hobbies: golf, disc golf, and surfing. (What Estonia lacks in peaks, it more than makes up for in coastlines.)

When Sildaru returned to competition in 2019, she immediately silenced any questions about how her injury would affect her performance. At X Games Aspen, she won three medals in 26 hours, becoming just the second woman (and the first-ever skier) in history to earn three medals at a single X Games. On Friday, Sildaru will compete in those same three disciplines—SuperPipe, Slopestyle, and Big Air. And she’ll attempt to make history once again: become the first athlete to take three gold medals at a Winter X Games.

She has a legitimate shot, says Hudak, who praises Sildaru’s consistency (you’ll rarely see her crash), the cleanness of her grabs and her skill on the rails. However, Sildaru still doesn’t have doubles in her arsenal; she hasn’t had time to get them dialed. “Some athletes will be doing two doubles in Slopestyle and if they can clean up their rails, they can surpass her,” Hudak says. It’s something the judges will watch closely as Sildaru attempts to clean up.

Her gold medal at Lausanne put the world on notice; X Games is now Sildaru’s chance to definitively prove there’s no one better in her sport. “Seeing Kelly’s success at X Games is truly a testament to how globally reaching our event and action sports as a whole can be,” says Rich Bigge, X Games director of competition, logistics and operations. “To come from a country with virtually no mountains and still be able to take the top spots in freeskiing—first at 13 years old, no less!—is just remarkable.”

Source