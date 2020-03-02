Key Numbers Behind America’s Longest War [Infographic]

Brown University estimated that 64,124 members of the Afghan National Military and Police had been killed in the conflict, while more than 43,000 civilians had also lost their lives. U.S. Air Forces Central Command data shows that U.S. forces dropped 58,602 bombs on Afghanistan between 2006 (the year the data was first compiled) and January 2020 with 2019 the latest record year for the number of munitions dropped. The bombing surge has come at a cost with the UN announcing last summer that Afghan and U.S. forces killed more civilians in the first half of the year than militants.

After 18 years of conflict, the United States and the Taliban have signed a deal that is expected to bring America’s longest war to an end. Under the agreement, the U.S. and NATO are set to withdraw all of their troops within 14 months if the Taliban uphold their side of the deal. For the Taliban, that involves an agreement to prevent al-Qaeda and other militant groups from operating within the areas they control. The deal remains fragile and it was signed in Doha on Saturday without the involvement of the Afghan government who are expected to now start their own talks with the Taliban. Between 2010 and 2012, the number of U.S. troops in the country peaked at over 100,000 and it now stands at approximately 12,000.

The following infographic provides an overview of some key data points about a conflict that has cost U.S. taxpayers just over $2 trillion, the bulk of which was spent on military operations, training Afghan security forces, economic development, reconstruction and counternarcotics. Experts say that the bill could rise significantly over the coming decades due to medical and disability care for veterans. Despite that hefty price tag, Afghanistan remains mired in violence and chaos. As of late February 2020, 2,309 U.S. troops lost their lives over the course of the war while another 20,662 were wounded, according to the Department of Defense.

The toll on the Afghan security forces has been much greater and in November 2019, Brown University estimated that 64,124 members of the Afghan National Military and Police had been killed in the conflict, while more than 43,000 civilians had also lost their lives. U.S. Air Forces Central Command data shows that U.S. forces dropped 58,602 bombs on Afghanistan between 2006 (the year the data was first compiled) and January 2020 with 2019 the latest record year for the number of munitions dropped. The bombing surge has come at a cost with the UN announcing last summer that Afghan and U.S. forces killed more civilians in the first half of the year than militants.

Perhaps the most poignant statistic regarding the conflict comes from the Long War Journal which maintains a map showing the factions in control of different districts in Afghanistan. Currently, the Afghan government controls 133 of the country’s nearly 400 districts or 33%. The Taliban are in full control of 74 (19%) with the final 190 districts (48%) contested. Despite the grim numbers, President Trump is keen to finally bring the conflict to a close. Referring to the deal, he said that Afghanistan had been a long and hard journey for everybody, stating that “it’s time, after all these years, to go and to bring our people back home.”

Selected data about the conflict in Afghanistan as of February 2020.