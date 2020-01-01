Key Price Levels To Watch In 2020

01 January 2020, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Warnemünde: On New Year’s Eve thousands of visitors … [+] watch the traditional Warnemünde tower lights. (Photo by Thomas Häntzschel/picture alliance via Getty Images)

I frequently mention quarterly pivot levels as one of the many tools in my analytical toolbox. Each quarter I determine the quarterly pivot levels for 110 ETFs that I monitor. The simple approach that I use in each new quarter is to watch whether a market average or ETF has a weekly close above or below their quarterly pivots, as this can often signal a trend change. The pivot calculation is fairly simple as it is based on the prior period’s high, low and closing price.

I also monitor the pivot levels on a yearly basis. In early 2017, I conducted an analysis of the 2016 price ranges, and found they correlated very nicely to the yearly pivot levels. Since then, I’ve decided to make this a yearly tradition. What better way to ring in the new year than with a look at where some of the major indexes might go in the year to come?

In StockCharts.com, if one looks at a weekly or monthly charts, they also provide the yearly pivot levels. The chart above shows the yearly pivot levels for the Spyder Trust (SPY) in 2018. The values appear in the upper left hand corner.

The week ending January 22, 2018, SPY closed at $276.01 which was well above the R1 resistance at $273.30 (point 1). The SPY failed to make a new high the next week and then closed sharply lower. Once week later SPY had a low of $243.59 that was just above the yearly pivot at $242.41 (point 2).

SPY stayed between the pivot and the R1 until the end of July. It eventually rallied to a high of $282.48 in July, which was still below the R2 resistance at $289.59. By the first week of October SPY was dropping sharply.

During the fall there were several rallies back to the R1 resistance, before the sellers took over in December. One week before Christmas 2018, the SPY dropped below the pivot at $242.41, and had a low of $229.42, holding above the S2 support at $226.13 before it turned higher.

On January 7, ending the first week of 2019, SPY closed at $254.17 just below the new yearly pivot at $254.41. The following week, SPY closed at $261.51 (point 1) which was well above the yearly pivot. In pivot analysis, a close above the pivot, whether yearly, quarterly, weekly or daily, it is a positive sign. Conversely, a close below the pivot level is a negative sign.

SPY closed above the R1 resistance at the start of April, and continued higher for the next four weeks. This was followed by a correction in May that took SPY well below the R1 to a low in early June of $269.20. The rally into the July high exceeded the April high, as SPY hit $299.37 before it corrected.

The trade war-triggered decline in August had a low of $279.05, which was just below former resistance, now support at $279.39 (R1, point 2). The R2 resistance was overcome the week of November 25, 2019, and SPY has accelerated to the upside in December. For Stockchart.com users, the pivot level values are shown on the chart at point 3.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100, had a low on December 24, 2018 of $142.29, which was just above the yearly pivot for 2018 at $142.05. QQQ rebounded steadily from the lows, and by January 18 (point 2), it closed at $164.25, which was well above the 2019 yearly pivot of $160.90. This was a clear sign that the correction was over, and the weekly Nasdaq 100 A/D line (not shown) had already closed above its Weighted Moving Average (WMA).

As was the case for SPY, the QQQ corrected back below the R1 resistance at $179.52 with a low of $168.19 in early June. The QQQ then made a new high in July at $194.73, but the decline in early August had a low of $178.45 that was just below the R1 (point 3). There was another pullback in early October, which had a low of $181.43. By the day after Thanksgiving 2019, QQQ closed above the R2 resistance at $204.08.

Now that 2019 is over, the focus is on what the yearly pivot analysis says about the New Year. The table above shows 2020 Yearly Pivot levels for SPY and QQQ. For SPY, the Yearly Pivot is at $295.49, which is 8.3% below the 2019 close of $322.34. The R1 resistance at $350.63 is 8.7% above the 2019 close, and if SPY gets near this level in 2020, it may present a selling opportunity.

For the QQQ, the Yearly Pivot is at $192.06, which is 9.8% below the 2019 close of $213.02. The R1 resistance is 10.6% above the 2019 close.

Of course, after the first official trading day of 2020, the new Quarterly Pivot (QPivot) levels will be available. In last weekend’s analysis, 88% of the ETF’s I monitor have had a weekly close above their QPivots, and thus have a positive trend. Stay tuned for more analysis.

