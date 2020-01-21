Keys To Long Term Success For This Rioja Winery

CVNE vines in Villalba, Rioja Alta, Spain

CVNE

CVNE, or the Compañia Vinicola del Norte de España (‘wine company of northern Spain’) has operated successfully in the Rioja wine region for 140 years. Two aspects of that legacy are notable. First, it has been run by the same family. Second, during that time there have only been five chief winemakers. The current chief winemaker, Maria Larrea, has been with the company for 24 years, and before her, winemaker Basilio Izquierdo‘s held a CVNE tenure for 32 years. Considering today’s mercurial flux in the field of human resources, such dedication indicates strong company loyalty.

When CVNE recently decided to resurrect a white wine range named Monopole, which it first began producing in 1915 (as the first branded white wine in Spain), the managers phoned their previous (now retired) winemaker and asked if was interested in providing consulting know-how. Not only did he immediately agree, but offered to work for free (although the company insisted on compensating him).

CVNE old vines, Rioja

www.jordiadria.com info@jordiadria.com (rights reserved)

What management methods result in such a low turnover rate, and a retired employee offering to work again—for free?

The brother/sister team of Victor and Maria Urrutia Ybarra are fifth-generation directors of CVNE—Victor as CEO and Maria as Marketing Director. CVNE’s grapes come from over 500 hectares (1,250 acres) of vines, and they operate three different winemaking facilities in and outside the town of Haro, Rioja.

We met recently and hiked through chilly vineyards and sprawling wine facilities, then tasted vintages below the hilltop town of Haro. Slowly I was able to winnow out the differentiators that allow this family to maintain its strong legacy in the wine world (as well as their employee loyalty).

First—as both siblings emphasized—wine quality is paramount.

CVNE’s Contino winery

CVNE

“Our philosophy is to produce the best wines possible,” said Maria as we walked around their Contino winery, located over a half hour drive southeast of the city of Haro.

Such words from any winery owner ring hollow until you taste their vintages.

All wines I tasted (tasting notes are included below) rank extremely high in quality. (It’s not surprising that Juan Carlos I, who reigned as King of Spain until 2004, personally buys a barrel of their wine each year, or that Wine Spectator Magazine ranked their Imperial Gran Reserva as wine of the year in 2013.) Additionally, their wines—overall—are of exceedingly good value.

From three different wineries (bodegas) they produce a range of vintages, from everyday drinking Cune wines to their icon Imperial range. In a region renowned for sometimes burly and strong vinous fare, their top red wines are well structured, but relatively light and elegant. Tasting these Tempranillo dominant Rioja reds sometimes brings to mind tastes of Pinot Noir or Merlot rather than tastes more characteristically associated with Rioja—such as Cabernet Sauvignon or Sangiovese.

Entrance to CVNE’s Viña Real winery, Rioja

CVNE

“Seventy percent of our wines are sold nationally,” Maria explained. “And 30 percent internationally. Our Cune brand is considered a leader in value in supermarkets and restaurants in Spain.”

Their winemaking respects classical Rioja techniques and taste.

“Much of our future is in our past,” Victor added. “If we can achieve greatness of wines made here 50 years ago, that’s important.”

Victor emphasized that although heritage is important, it should not take precedence when it comes to maintaining their market position.

“Nowadays it’s difficult to find any grand wine without a signature. I don’t think that’s necessary. I like the fact that our wineries are somewhat anonymous. We’re not making a big show about this or that baron associated with the wines, or properties.”

Such reticence about focusing on history became clear when we visited another of their facilities for producing Imperial wines. These are made within an organic conglomeration of almost two dozen buildings located adjacent to the old train depot for the town of Haro. (Because train transportation was previously essential for commerce, a cluster of seven wineries belonging to separate producers still exists in this small region, which provides an excellent focal point for visitors.)

CVNE’s wine cellar designed by Gustave Eiffel in Haro, Rioja

CVNE

In the barrel room, both siblings remained modest, almost mute, about the fact (as shown by a plaque on one wall) that Alexandre Gustave Eiffel—designer of the famed tower in Paris—designed this wine cellar for CVNE in 1909. Eiffel’s use of steel trusses to cover this 800 square-meter (8,600 square-foot) space resulted in a lack of columns, boosting floor footage and allowing more maneuverability for stocking barrels—thereby increasing operational efficiency.

A second and somewhat unexpected differentiator for the company is that CVNE maintains clear allegiance to its larger geographical context.

Victor remarked how he noticed that other winery owners often frame the narrative about their own brand, company or identity first in conversation. Inversely, he and Maria try to speak first about the geography, history and cultural identity of Rioja, as well as of Spain, before focusing on their own wines. (Keeping aware of this larger geographical context also helps them maintain sensitivity as to what regional customers perceive as good value.)

Castillo de Davalillo in Rioja, Spain

CVNE

One way of sharing the unique geographical attributes of Rioja is by showing the region to visitors.

Fifteen kilometers (nine miles) from the town of Haro sits a magnificent 13th century castle on a hilltop—Castillo de Davalillo. Unfortunately, a lack of active maintenance led to the access pathway crumbling, and an associated picnic area falling into disarray. The family is now in the process of purchasing this castle to improve access to this part of Rioja’s patrimony.

After scrambling up the rutted trail that leads to this structure, we looked out toward neighboring hill top castles, rocky peaks and winter browned vineyards. Viewing this local geography helps put the legacy of Rioja wine country into context.

Aerial view of Castillo de Davalillo, Rioja, Spain

CVNE

“Castillo de Davalillo is an icon of Rioja,” Maria explained. “We want to bring it back to life, put it on a map and let people visit and have views from the hill, with wine. We were sad the castle is falling down, and want to rescue it. We have 30,000 people visiting the winery each year. We want to bring them here for the castle and view, to show them the land that is Rioja.”

The family’s allegiance to Rioja is matched by a similar dedication to Spain. The logo for CVNE has never changed and reflects the Spanish flag—with horizontal rather than vertical orange and red stripes. Even during turbulent times of Basque separatism in northern Spain, CVNE’s wines (with this icon of Spanish identity on each label) sold well in the city of Bilbao without any protest.

“We represent Spain,” said Maria. “We never changed our logo, and are proud of our country. We found ourselves to be ambassadors for this region.”

CVNE’s Viña Real facility was completed in 2004

CVNE

During the past century their business expanded gradually. They began by supplementing their first facilities, located next to the Haro rail depot. In 1973 they purchased their Contino facilities, a handsome set of 16th century structures sitting—picturesquely—between the neighboring lone cerro hill and a massive bend in the Ebro River—the geographical lifeblood of Rioja. In 2004 they completed construction of a new winery for their Viña Real. This architecturally large gravity-fed facility includes two massive tunnels carved into the adjacent hill—Cerro de la Mesa—for storing barrels and bottles.

The third differentiator that is obvious at CVNE is that Victor and Maria work well with their teams, and stay clear of micro-managing. When Victor first learned, 17 years ago, that he was to take over reins of company responsibility, he was concerned about his lack of technical training in winemaking. He soon learned that it was more important in his position to choose talented teams, and manage them well. The siblings may oversee a hundred staff, but remain relaxed and confident in their daily demeanor regarding operations.

Exterior of CVNE’s Contino winery, Rioja

CVNE

Their work involves constant communication. Maria’s phone buzzed every few minutes during our time together. Most vineyards are often small and family owned in Rioja, and it is critical to develop enduring relationships with vine growers they purchase grapes from. Maria is also keenly aware that, historically, Spain did not actively communicate well with the international world (in comparison to, say, Italy and France) about its wines and wine regions. She understands the importance today of focusing on developing international relations and growth.

In 1979, CVNE celebrated its 100th year anniversary. The owners stored hundreds of wines in a cellar behind wrought iron gates, then threw away the key. That door will be busted open for CVNE’s 200th anniversary, in the year 2079. By then, Maria and Victor’s children and future grandchildren will be poised to taste vintages from as far back as 1888. That will be quite the celebration of family heritage.

CVNE’s wine library cellar in Haro, Rioja, Spain

CVNE

Tasting Notes.

Prices below are local retail prices in Euros (with dollar equivalents). ‘Value’ descriptions are based on price and subjective tasting scorings using a proprietary algorithm.

CVNE. Contino Blanco (white). 2017. (95 points) €18.00/$20.00 [Superlative Value ♫♫♫]

This 90/10 white blend of Viura/Garnacha Blanca is aged in 50% new oak and has an attractive, strong herbaceous nose with aromas of green apples and lime. In the mouth—juicy, with crisp minerality. An excellent wine of superb value.

CVNE. Contino Reserva (red). 2015. (94 points) €18.00/$20.00 [Excellent Value ♫♫]

A classic Rioja blend of 85% Tempranillo, 10% Graciano and 5% Mazuelo and Garnacha (Grenache) grapes that is aged in 40/60 American/French oak for 24 months followed by 12 months of bottle aging. The nose includes aromas of leather, vanilla, licorice, plums and cherries. After five minutes the wine opens up to include even stronger aromas of leather and walnut. In the mouth, this is a slightly peppery, satisfying blend.

CVNE. Contino Gran Reserva (red). 2012. (96 points) €26.00/$28.90 [Excellent Value ♫♫]

Made from grapes from the same plots as the Reserva, this is aged for 36 months in oak. Aromas include cherries and pepper. Fine on the nose, but even more gorgeous in the mouth. Difficult to stop drinking this beauty which includes a Burgundian peppery snap. The value is outstanding.

Wine Cellar at the CVNE Bodega Contino, Rioja

Tom Mullen

CVNE. Contino Garnacha. 2017. (94 points) €18.00/$20.00 [Superlative Value ♫♫♫]

This 100% Grenache includes assertive but fine aromas and, in the mouth—great acidity and a full body; tastes include those of dill and licorice. Oaked for 18 months and of stellar value.

CVNE. Contino Graciano. 2016. (96 points) €20.00/$22.25 [Superlative Value ♫♫♫]

100% of the Graciano grape, which is so difficult to grow that locals nickname it ‘gracias – no,’ but which is hardy, robust and excellent for blending. This wine has hefty aromas (characteristic of this grape) that include those of cherries. In the mouth, not quite as delicate as a Pinot Noir, but coming close in elegance. Well structured.

CVNE. Contino Viña del Olivo. 2017. (97 points) €40.00/$44.50 [Excellent Value ♫♫]

18,000 bottles produced from vines growing around a nearby lone, two-trunked olive tree that is iconic to the winery. This 85/10/5 blend of Tempranillo, Graciano and Mazuelo spends six months in French and American oak. This is a complex, beautiful layer cake: charcoal, ash, leather and chocolate on the nose, oranges and blueberries in the mouth. Delicious.

CVNE. Monopole Blanco Seco (white). 2016. (95 points) €25.00/$27.75 [Excellent Value ♫♫]

This nutty Viura white wine is similar to a Chablis—with crisp and dry minerality, and a hint of a salt/pepper snap in the mouth. ‘Monopole’ is actually the oldest white wine brand in Spain—registered in 1915.

CVNE barrel room at Contino winery, Rioja

CVNE

CVNE. Cune Gran Reserva. 2013. (95 points) €18.00/$20.00 [Superlative Value ♫♫♫]

Deep aroma of blackberries and a hint of red pepper, precise in the mouth with flavors that include raspberries. Easy drinking at head turning value.

CVNE. Viña Real. 2013. (94 points) €25.00/$27.75 [Excellent Value ♫♫]

2013 was a cold and wet vintage in Rioja, and produced this wine with a round, open, fruity nose including aromas of pencil lead, jam and a hint of pine nuts. In the mouth, it is well textured with tastes that include that of licorice. As CEO Victor Urrutia Ybarra says, this wine is ‘built to last.’

CVNE. Imperial Reserva. 2015. €28.00/$31.10

Made with grapes from 40-year-old vines and barrel aged 24 months in French and American oak, this wine includes subdued aromas of blackberries and pencil lead. The full, textured mouthful includes tastes of red fruit such as cherries and raspberries. The highest alcohol level in this wine is 14.5%.

CVNE. Imperial Gran Reserva. 2012. (94 points) €50.00/$55.50

Aromas of leather, cumin and orange peels and a mouthful that includes balsamic notes. This will keep you salivating. As with all Rioja wines, enjoy with food.

Source