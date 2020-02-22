Kicker Mason Crosby Resigns With The Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby, who would have become an unrestricted free agent next month, … [+] resigned with the team Saturday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Whiskey.

Antiques.

And apparently, Mason Crosby.

These are three things that get better with age. And on Saturday, the Green Bay Packers made sure that Crosby would be staying with them a little bit longer.

Crosby, who has kicked 13 years in Green Bay and is the team’s all-time leading scorer, agreed to a three-year contract to remain a Packer. Crosby’s agent, Mike McCartney, tweeted out the news.

Crosby would have become an unrestricted free agent next month. Terms of the agreement weren’t immediately available.

“Mason had a fantastic year this year, one of his best,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said recently. “From my scout’s eye, his leg strength, his power, his accuracy, it’s all there. Mason is going to kick for quite a while longer if he wants to, and we’d certainly love to have him back.”

Crosby is coming off arguably his best season as a Packer.

Crosby made a career-best 91.7% of his field goals this season (22-of-24) and drilled game-winning field goals against Detroit on two occasions.

Crosby will turn 36 before the 2020 season begins, but has shown no signs of decline. In fact, since a dreadful 2012 campaign, Crosby has made 85.1% of his field goals (177-of-208).

Lambeau Field is one of the toughest places in the league to kick, yet Crosby has done it better than anyone in team history.

“Obviously, he’s done it at a high level for a long time, but he’s also become a pretty big leader in our locker room as well,” Gutekunst said of Crosby. “He obviously had some personal challenges that he met this year, and his laser focus and ability to get through that and perform at a high level was pretty impressive.”

