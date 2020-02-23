‘Knives Out’ 4K Blu-Ray Review: Sharp

The Film

Knives Out is a riot. A classic, beautifully paced Agatha Christie whodunnit mixed with a Hitchcockian thriller and draped in irresistible self-aware modern clothes. A pulsating ensemble piece packed with pitch-perfect performances. A genuinely clever, twisting story that unfolds with impeccable pacing and exhilaratingly keeps pulling the rug from under your feet without leaving you feeling confused or conned.

Rian Johnson directs the whole thing with just the right amount of flare, too, packing every shot with narrative or character weight, ensuring that nothing sags, and no frame feels wasted or self-indulgent. Johnson even manages to include the best close up of a startled dog with a ball in its mouth in cinema history.

Knives Out is a beautifully constructed and played whodunnit.

Photo: Knives Out, Lionsgate

The whole immaculately crafted house of cards builds to a fantastic pay off, too, that sets both your heart and brain racing.

If I was feeling controversial, I might conclude by saying it seems almost impossible to believe that a films as taut, intelligent, tightly scripted and focused as Knives Out could have been made by the same guy responsible for The Last Jedi. But I’m not, so I won’t.

Release Details

Studio: Lionsgate

What you get: Region Free 4K Blu-ray, Region LOCKED (A for the US release) HD Blu-ray, region locked digital code

Extra Features: In-Theater commentary with Rian Johnson; feature-length commentary with Rian Johnson, cinematographer Steve Yedlin and actor Noah Segan; feature-length making of documentary; featurette on the writing of the script; marketing section including viral videos and trailers; deleted scenes; extensive cast and crew Q&A

HDR Formats: HDR10, Dolby Vision

HDR10 Metadata: MAX Light Level 267 nits; Max Frame Average Light Level: 89 nits

Best Audio option: Dolby Atmos

Key kit used for this test: Panasonic 65GZ1500, Samsung 65Q90R, Panasonic UB820, Oppo 205

Picture Quality

Before I get into the picture quality of the Knives Out 4K Blu-ray, I want to spend a line or two in praise of the disc’s presentation. From the subtle embossing on its slipcase to the beautifully designed 4K Blu-ray menus and the artful car key and dripping knife graphics on the 4K and HD Blu-ray discs respectively, you immediately get the feeling that this is a release that’s been put together by people who really care about both the film and the physical media experience its fans are getting.

Just another perfect family unit,

Photo: Knives Out, Lionsgate

Happily, his love and care extends into the 4K Blu-ray’s picture quality.

As we learn through the Knives Out extra features, it’s the first film Johnson has shot digitally, rather than on his beloved film. This doesn’t necessarily bode well for the 4K image given that film can be remastered very nicely to 4K digital versions, whereas digital films shot at 3.4K, as this one was, tend to be downgraded to 2K digital intermediates. Again as this one was.

The only reason Johnson decided to shoot digitally for Knives Out, though, was that his cinematographer Steve Yedlin convinced him that he now had the digital tools to make digital footage look like film, while gaining more control over the image’s final light and color levels. And it is indeed remarkable just how much the Knives Out 4K Blu-ray image reminds me of good 4K remasters of celluloid movies, in terms of grain, contrast and black levels, color, and the relatively punchy appearance of peak bright elements.

The 4K Blu-ray does a startlingly good job of recapturing this digital-into-film transformation, moreover, despite the film’s apparent 2K source. Particularly striking is the way the film-like grain combines with the impressive upscaling to deliver a more textured, granular look to the finished image.

For the first couple of minutes the grain feels a touch strong, especially after the relatively clean, polished look so many digitally-shot movies deliver when they turn up on 4K Blu-ray. Once you acclimatize to it, though, the gentle grain actually strikes you as reacting beautifully with areas of fine detail such as facial close ups and the casts’ spectacular array of knitwear to create a greater sense of refinement and detail than the image perhaps truly contains.

Toni Collette joins all the ensemble cast members in not putting a foot wrong in Knives Out.

Photo: Knives Out, Lionsgate

It surely does no harm to the mostly sharp look of the Knives Out 4K image that its data rate tends to run pretty steadily at between 60 and 70Mbps.

The HDR element of the 4K Blu-ray master is… interesting. It’s one of the most restrained 4K BD releases I’ve seen in terms of both the overall and peak brightness of its images. Perhaps, again, as part of its bid to make its digital images look and feel like celluloid, in HDR10 mode it sticks to a brightness peak of just 267 nits, and a maximum frame average light level (MaxFALL) value of just 89 nits.

Aside from discs that just leave these values set to 0 nits (essentially leaving TVs to figure things out using their own internal processing), these are the lowest such figures I’ve seen on a 4K Blu-ray since Don’t Look Now.

It’s no great surprise, then, to find the Knives Out 4K BD image looking much darker and less aggressively ‘stepped up’ from the SDR presentation than most 4K Blu-ray releases.

That’s not to say HDR is ‘wasted’ on the Knives Out 4K disc, though. The peak brightness is sufficiently higher than the MaxFALL to ensure that the many artificial light sources peppered throughout the Thrombey mansion stand out much more starkly against the mansion’s gloomy, heavily decorated interiors. This gives you a greater appreciation for the film’s sense of depth, space and visual ‘drama’.

A formidable team of detection.

Photo: Knives Out, Lionsgate

I’d argue, too, that taking a restrained approach to HDR here also contributes to a quite ‘timeless’ feel to the film, in keeping with its classic whodunnit roots.

Even what little expanded light range there is proves enough extra oomph, too, to simply make some shots (especially those inside the mansion) simply look more flat-out beautiful.

Black levels are a touch varied; night-time exteriors tend to look inky and detailed, while some dark interiors look a touch grey and flat. As noted earlier, though, this is quite a common side effect of remastering digitally from film, and so I have no doubt that its appearance here is entirely deliberate. In any case, it’s not remotely severe enough to distract you from all the wicked plot twists.

The relative lack of brightness in the Knives Out 4K Blu-ray’s HDR work doesn’t stop it from serving up some satisfyingly enhanced color. The mansion has an even more brooding red-brick presence. The carefully color-coded outfits of the family suspects have an even stronger (but not over-wrought) presence. The rich luxury of the mansion’s rooms has an even more overbearing and (given the ‘class’ of most of the people inhabiting it) inappropriate lushness.

During one or two relatively dark scenes, skin tones tip over into looking a bit over-orange and compressed. Again, though, this isn’t nasty enough to really throw you out of the film – and is again actually the sort of thing you quite commonly see where film has been remastered to digital. So here again it’s arguably just another sign of just how successful Yedlin has been in his quest to make Knives Out’s digital footage look like film.

Jamie Lee Curtis is typically excellent in Knives Out.

Photo: Knives Out, Lionsgate

One last key picture point to add in this section is that Knives Out carries a Dolby Vision master for anyone who’s got a TV and 4K Blu-ray player combination able to take advantage of it. If you have, you’ll benefit from markedly more precise and balanced colors, slightly more natural-looking grain, and more controlled impact from the Thrombey mansion’s countless lamps and lights.

Sound Quality

Knives Out gets a Dolby Atmos mix that while not a ‘shock and awe’ classic is actually as lovingly crafted as the film’s story.

Lovely subtle touches abound, ranging from beautifully delicate mixing of the score around all the channels (including gentle height elements) through to brilliant use of sudden bursts of powerful strings to punctuate significant moments, and some really artful use of small effects. My personal favourites being the sound of a clock ticking somewhere off screen during all the opening interviews, Blanc rubbing his hands together below the onscreen image while interviewing Walt Thrombey, and the different overhead sounds the people sleeping on the floor below hear on the night of Harlan Thrombey’s death.

Silent witnesses are always the best.

Photo: Knives Out, Lionsgate

Some might wish for a few more ambient effects, I guess. Aside from some chirruping crickets in the background during the key scene between Harlan and Marta in the attic room, ambient effects tend to be few and far between. Personally, though, I didn’t mind this at all; too many such effects might have distracted from the film’s very specific cues and carefully crafted atmosphere. And in a mix as carefully constructed as this, you can bet that everything’s included that Johnson wanted to be included.

Extra Features

There’s a ton of great stuff for fans of both mystery writing and carefully crafted filmmaking to enjoy alongside the main film. It’s nice to find, too, that for once all of Knives Out’s extra features are found on both the 4K Blu-ray and the HD Blu-ray.

This is particularly handy for anyone outside of the US thinking of importing Knives Out on disc, since unlike most of today’s HD Blu-rays, the one you get in the Knives Out 4K package is (stupidly) region locked.

The star of the Knives Out extras is a meticulously crafted making-of documentary that runs almost as long as the film itself. This documentary covers every aspect of the film in brilliant depth, via a combination of extensive cast and crew interviews and tons of behind the scenes footage. It’s a charming and unmissable exploration of what goes into making a relatively small, original ensemble piece movie at a time where studios are so motivated by sequels and massive SFX blockbusters.

The slipcase for Knives Out features some lovely subtle embossing – in keeping with a generally … [+] excellent level of presentation.

Photo: Knives Out, Lionsgate

The Visual Clues and Putting The Clues Together ‘chapters’ of the documentary, charting the visual style and editing respectively, are particularly fascinating. Especially when the latter talks about the issues associated with not being able to test screen The Last Jedi…

Johnson features in not one but two commentary tracks, too. The first is a same-room collaborative chat with Yedlin and actor Noah Segan that covers lots of movie-making ground in a pleasantly chatty way without much veering off on tangents or back slapping.

The other is Johnson by himself commentating on a theatrical presentation of the film. It’s less perfectly recorded as a result, and covers quite a bit of the same ground as the other commentary. But there’s just about enough new information, along with a more personal tone, to make it worth your time as well as the other commentary.

You also get a series of deleted scenes. These are well worth checking out, as they flesh out the motives of some of the family members. You can watch them, too, with or without a (useful) Rian Johnson commentary.

Next up is a solid six minute featurette on how Johnson worked out and wrote the script, followed by a much more substantial (42 minute) cast and crew Q&A from November 2019. The guest panel here really does include all of the film’s big names – but there are a couple of downsides to this in that it leads to a very long introductory sequence, and quite a lot of chaos and awkwardness thereafter. It’s still kind of fun, though, just to see so many big-name actors being themselves in one place at one time.

Finally, a ‘marketing gallery’ brings together a selection of trailers and promotional pieces – all of which are, like the film itself, a cut above the usual such fare.

Verdict

Knives Out is a lovely 4K Blu-ray experience. The film is great fun (and stands up very well to repeated viewings), the picture and sound quality are both strong, and the sheer care and attention that’s gone into creating the whole physical package is irresistible. My only regret is that I didn’t cough up for a steelbook version.

—

If you enjoyed this article, you might also like these:

‘1917’ 4K Blu-ray Details Announced – Complete With Universal HDR Support

‘Jojo Rabbit’ 4K Blu-ray Review: Say Hello To My Hitler Friend

‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ 4K Blu-ray Details Announced – The Usual Disney Cautions Apply

‘Ford V Ferrari’ 4K Blu-ray Review: Heart Racing

‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ 4K Blu-ray Review: Tin Man

Source