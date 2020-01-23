Home Business Korean Drama Lovers In The U.S. Are Very Fond Of Romantic Comedies
Korean Drama Lovers In The U.S. Are Very Fond Of Romantic Comedies

written by Forbes January 23, 2020
What’s love got to do with it? As the approach of Valentine’s Day inspires thoughts of romantic love, a new survey points out that love has a lot to do with Korean drama preferences. In the recently released Consumer Research Report on Korean Contents in the U.S. Market by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), 59% of the surveyed Korean drama viewers in the U.S. said that romantic comedies were their favorite genre.

KOCCA, a governmental agency that researches the Korean contents business, found that in the U.S. there has been a gradual increase in k-drama viewers and the number of viewers who have watched k-dramas for more than three years has also increased.

According to the survey, women in their late teens to early 30s are the main viewers of k-dramas in the U.S. Those surveyed said they enjoy romantic comedies the most (59%) and answered that the factors they valued most when choosing a drama was the plot (53.5%) and the cast (25%).

Hotel del Luna

‘Hotel Del Luna’ ranked second in the list of popular romcoms.

tvN

Among the top 10 k-dramas chosen by viewers in the U.S., seven were produced by Studio Dragon. The top three dramas cited in the survey were What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, starring Park Min-young and Park Seo-joon, Hotel del Luna, starring IU and Yeo Jin-goo, and Her Private Life, starring Park Min-young and Kim Jae-wook.

Other popular dramas that were not distinctly in the romantic comedy genre included A Korean Odyssey, Mr. Sunshine, Arthdal Chronicles, Sky Castle, Angel’s Last Mission: Love, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.

Among the survey participants, over half (58.2%) answered that they have been watching k-dramas for over five years, and 40.8% answered that they watch Korean dramas for at least seven hours a week. The number of viewers who watched Korean dramas for five to seven hours a week was 17%, three to five hours was 20.7%, and one to three hours was 16%. Also, 29.6% of the participants stated that they have watched six to 10 Korean dramas in 2019, and 23.2% watched over 20 dramas. 

Given the popularity of romantic comedies, Studio Dragon has planned more romance for 2020, including A Piece of Your Mind, starring, Jung Hae-In and Chae Soo-bin; Memory of Youth, starring Park Bo-gum and Parasite star Park So-dam, Sandbox, starring Kim Seon-ho, The King, starring Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun, and My Holo Love, a Netflix original starring Yoon Hyun-min and Go Sung-hee.

