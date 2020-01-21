Kristin Chenoweth Adds More Projects To Her 2020 To-Do List

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Kristin Chenoweth performs during the opening … [+] night of her new broadway concert “For The Girls” on Broadway at The Nederlander Theatre on November 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Emmy and Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth has ideas, plans and projects. And the list keeps getting longer for the film, television, and recording artist who seems to be everywhere. She wrapped up 2019 with an acclaimed two-week run on Broadway, a concert engagement featuring her latest album For The Girls, a tribute to the women in music who have influenced her musical career. And in December, anyone channel-surfing was pretty much guaranteed a Chenoweth sighting. In addition to multiple guest spots, the singer and actor was the featured performer on the televised 16th annual Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir and star of Hallmark Channel’s holiday movie Christmas Love Story.

There is always a little comedy when Chenoweth is in the house, something that likely adds to her ability to connect with and charm audiences across genres.

“I think there are certain people that are born with a comic gene, I guess you would say. In life, and this is since I was a little bitty girl and this is what I was told even by my parents—in life, when things got kind of weird or uncomfortable, I would try to make people laugh,” explained Chenoweth in a recent interview for Forbes.com.

That “gene” has served her well. “I’m still that girl that looks for the humor in just about everything, even when I’m having a breakup, or you know, I’m mad about something—’cause believe me, I’m a person of faith, but I’m not perfect. And I’ve had a lot of, people don’t want to hear this from celebrities, but I’ve had a lot of crap too…And I took a note from Dolly (Parton) and she says this and I love it—‘There can be no rainbow without the rain.’ So to get to the rainbow, I had to go through some rain and I like to make people laugh.”

Parton’s For The Girls duet with Chenoweth on her iconic song “I Will Aways Love You” channeled the power of the two as well as the power Chenoweth had hoped to convey from this project.

“I think we have similar spirit,” said Chenoweth when asked about their similarly upbeat demeanors. “And when it comes to music though, I think we both are strong women. And that goes for Reba and Ariana and Jennifer Hudson as well (McEntire, Grande and Hudson all recorded with Chenoweth for the album). I think we’re strong women, but we still want to kick butt. So we’re nice, but you know, we want it to be perfect and we want it to be the best it can be…For example, Ariana sent me back her—I’d sent her my part in ‘You Don’t Own Me,’ the Leslie Gore tune, and she sent hers back and I said to to my music producer, ‘Well…I need to get back in the studio ’cause I need to sing it better.’ So I think what we all did is make each other better.”

One of the stars in the upcoming Netflix rom-com Holidate, directed by John Whitesell, Chenoweth portrays the aunt of Emma Roberts’ character who is a perpetually single person that dreads the holidays.

“I play her crazy Aunt Susan and I would like to apologize in advance to my family for what I do in this film. It’s funny, I do a Netflix movie and I do a Hallmark movie and I call ’em ‘Naughty and Nice’, so that probably tells you everything you need to know.”

Chenoweth said she can relate to Roberts’ character and believes audiences will embrace the comedy. “I’m very, very excited for people to laugh their butts off in that too because I myself have been the girl—I didn’t get married. I was a runaway bride twice, and I’ve been the girl that sat at the kids’ table or the singles’ table for every wedding, funeral, holiday, my whole life. So in this movie, I kind of understood it.”

Has the non-stop, accomplished singer/actor/producer tackled everything on her bucket list yet or does one thing spark a million more?

“Well, it’s that second one,” replied Chenoweth. “I can’t sleep, Girl. I cannot sleep…I’m currently writing and I’m gonna take a large chunk of February off to write. And I just did a two-week run on Broadway, that was a hit for me, of my concert of my album For the Girls. And I’m thinking that for me, you know, there’s things that I want to do just because I wanna do them, like SNL. I’ve never been asked. I want to do a variety show à la Carol Burnett. Those are two biggies that I want to do. But I also want to write my own Broadway show, my own story. And that’ll be something that I will do. And I would like to produce, get into producing more, which I am doing. I’ve just signed a deal with Disney+ producing my own show. So I’m… I’m getting there, Girl. I’m getting there.”

As an outsider, it certainly seems like she’s already there.

“”I’ll never view it as I’m there yet. Never,” laughed Chenoweth.

