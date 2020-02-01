Kyrie Irving Joins MJ, Wilt With Magnificient 54-Point Performance

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 31: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the … [+]
Kyrie Irving. Michael Jordan. Wilt Chamberlain.
Put them all in the same sentence.
Irving erupted for 54 points on Friday night while shooting 82.6 percent from the field (19-for-23). The only other players to shoot that high of a percentage in a 50-point game: Chamberlain (four times) and Jordan (once).
“I’m grateful to be on that list,” Irving said after the Nets’ 133-118 victory over the Bulls.