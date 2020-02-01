Home Business Kyrie Irving Joins MJ, Wilt With Magnificient 54-Point Performance
written by Forbes February 1, 2020
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 31: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the … [+] Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on January 31, 2020 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Brooklyn Nets defeated the Chicago Bulls 133-118. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Kyrie Irving. Michael Jordan. Wilt Chamberlain.

Put them all in the same sentence.

Irving erupted for 54 points on Friday night while shooting 82.6 percent from the field (19-for-23). The only other players to shoot that high of a percentage in a 50-point game: Chamberlain (four times) and Jordan (once).

“I’m grateful to be on that list,” Irving said after the Nets’ 133-118 victory over the Bulls.

Source

