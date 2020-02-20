Kyrie Irving To Miss Rest Of Season After Shoulder Surgery

Share to facebook

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 31: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on January 31, 2020 in New York City. Brooklyn Nets defeated the Chicago Bulls 133-118.

Kyrie Irving’s first season with the Brooklyn Nets is over.

GM Sean Marks told reporters in Philadelphia that Irving will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder and miss the remainder of the season.

Irving, 27, missed 26 straight games earlier this season due to shoulder impingement and returned Jan. 12. He missed the team’s last five games with a knee injury.

For the season, Irving is averaging 27.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 20 games.

He signed a four-year, $141-million deal in free agency over the summer and joined the team with Kevin Durant, who signed a four-year $161-million deal and has yet to play for Brooklyn.

Durant has been rehabbing and is in the player pool for Team USA’s bid to the Olympics. He is expected to suit up next season for the Nets.